"No longer relevant" - Barcelona dealt transfer blow as agent confirms 29-year-old striker will not make Camp Nou switch

Barcelona have been credited with an interest in Juventus loan star and Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata this month. However, one of the Spaniard's representatives, Marco Branca, has admitted that a move to Camp Nou is no longer on the cards for the Bianconeri man.

Xavi is claimed to be keen to strengthen his options in attack before the transfer window slams shut. Blaugrana have reportedly been working on a deal to sign Morata, who is said to be the Spanish tactician's preferred target.

However, Barcelona have now suffered a major blow in their hopes to sign the 29-year-old. Branco, a member of the agency representing Morata, has confirmed that the player's links to Camp Nou are no longer relevant.

The agent also explained that Morata is happy at Juventus, who have an option to make his loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent. Branco went on to liken the former Real Madrid striker to Los Blancos star Karim Benzema. He told Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Calciomercato]:

"The road to Barcelona is no longer relevant. But Alvaro [Morata] is fine in Turin and in the summer we will see how things end with Atletico [Madrid]. I am confident about his future with the Black and Whites. Like [Karim] Benzema, he works hard for the team and he too scored fewer goals with Cristiano Ronaldo."

There have been suggestions that Barcelona could sign Morata if Juventus bring in a replacement for him. The Serie A giants are reportedly working on a deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic from league rivals Fiorentina.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus and Fiorentina have reached an agreement over the transfer of Vlahovic. It now remains to be seen if the deal will pave the way for Morata to move to Camp Nou despite Branca's claims.

Barcelona looking to sign Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico

The Catalans signed Spanish forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City at the start of the transfer window. They are now keen to strengthen their squad further before the end of the month.

Apart from a striker, Xavi is also determined to add a new left-back to his ranks. The Camp Nou outfit have reportedly identified Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential recruit.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Blaugrana want to sign Tagliafico on a loan deal with an option to buy. Barcelona are prepared to offer Ajax a fee of €4m to make the Argentinean's move permanent in the summer, as well as send Alejandro Balde the other way on loan.

