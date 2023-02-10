“No, no, no!” – Joao Felix reacts to what Ben Chilwell did to him in Chelsea training

Joao Felix was recently filmed training at Chelsea's Cobham training facility in preparation for their upcoming Premier League match against West Ham United this Saturday.

During the training session at Cobham, the Blues were put through their paces in preparation for the game. Joao Felix was participating in a keep-ball exercise with other players such as Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella, and Ben Chilwell.

Unfortunately for the Portugal international, he was nutmegged by Chilwell, and the cameras caught the events as they happened, according to AbsoluteChelsea. Immediately, the full-back asked, "Where's the camera?" and then pointed it out to his teammate.

Felix's response was, "No camera, no, no, no!" But it wouldn't do much, as the Chelsea media team uploaded the footage of the loan signing getting nutmegged on Instagram. Felix reacted by commenting two angry emojis on the post.

The Portugal forward was banned for three matches after being sent off during his debut match against Fulham last month. However, he has completed the ban on the sidelines and is expected to start the match against West Ham United. Felix is currently on loan at Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for the remainder of the season.

"I'm getting to know the club, I like it — we never know the future". João Félix: "I feel very good at Chelsea, I like the club. There's no option to buy in the contract, so if they want to keep me they'll have to find an agreement with Atlético"

Due to their poor performances earlier in the season, the Blues are currently sitting ninth, although they are just 10 points away from the Champions League spots.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter is intent on closing the gap to the top four

Blues manager Graham Potter remains confident that they have the ability to close the gap between them and Newcastle United, who currently sit in fourth place. Speaking to the press about their chances of finishing the season in the Champions League spots, the manager stated (via AbsoluteChelsea):

“I’m confident with the potential that we have, with the ability that is in the group. What we need to do now is gel the team. That’s the challenge. There’s a lot of football to play, but at the same time, I don’t want to waste too much time worrying about what we’re going to do in four months’ time. I want to focus on the next day, the next training session, and the next game.”

The Blues have struggled with form in recent times, especially in front of goal. They have played seven games since the start of 2023, and have scored an unimpressive three goals in that period. They will be hoping their movement in the transfer market is enough to kickstart their goalscoring once more.

