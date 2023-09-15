"No one is going to decide for me" - Pochettino responds to rumors about Chelsea star being frozen out of team under him

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted Trevoh Chalobah remains part of his plans at Stamford Bridge.

Chalobah has yet to make a single competitive appearance under Pochettino this season. The English defender has dropped down the pecking order with his Blues boss preferring the likes of Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, and Levi Colwill.

The 24-year-old was linked with a departure in the summer with Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest reportedly interested. However, he remained at Chelsea once the transfer window closed.

Pochettino has commented on Chalobah's situation and claims that the English defender will be part of his plans. He said (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“Of course he’s part of my plans, yes. I am Chelsea, I am the coach and his future is going to be involved in my plans. No one is going to decide for me."

Chalobah made 33 appearances across competitions for the Blues last season, helping his side keep eight clean sheets. He filled in at both center-back and right-back during that campaign.

However, Pochettino hasn't been tempted to use Chalobah in a makeshift right-back role this season despite Reece James' injury. He has used new arrival Malo Gusto with the Englishman not getting a look in.

Chalobah appeared to suggest he was frustrated with his situation at the club with a post on his Instagram story. He reportedly deleted a video with one of those quotes saying 'I'm tired'.

Mauricio Pochettino gives a positive update on Chelsea captain Reece James' recovery

Reece James could be back before the next international break.

The Blues have been without skipper Reece James since the opening game of the season. The England international has been sidelined with a hamstring and has missed defeats to West Ham United and Forest.

However, Pochettino has suggested that James could soon be back in action in what will be a vital boost for Chelsea. He said (via Sky Sports):

"He is recovering well. Hope he is close and can be available before the next international break."

The next international break is a month away meaning the right-back could be available in one of the Blues' four games before then. They face Bournemouth (September 17), Aston Villa (September 24), Brighton & Hove Albion (September 27) and Fulham (October 2).

James is viewed as one of Chelsea's most important players and was appointed as their captain ahead of the new season. He made 24 appearances across competitions last season, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.