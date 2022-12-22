"No one is untouchable" - Diego Simeone addresses Joao Felix's future amid interest from Arsenal and PSG

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has addressed Portuguese forward Joao Felix's future at the club amid transfer interest from heavyweight clubs like Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Felix, 23, has been one of the most exciting offensive talents in Europe over the past few seasons. Since joining Los Rojiblancos from Benfica for a fee of €126 million in 2019, he has helped them lift a La Liga title in 2020-21.

A versatile attacker blessed with flair and directness, Felix has fallen out of favor at the Metropolitano Stadium in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has started only nine of his 18 matches across all competitions, registering just four goals and three assists in the process.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Simeone claimed that he has Atletico's best interests on his mind when queried about Felix's immediate future at the La Liga giants. He told reporters:

"I want the best for Atletico Madrid, we are going to celebrate 11 years giving everything I have for the team and the club to grow. I care about winning, improving, growing, focusing game by game and then everything that can happen will happen."

Sharing his thoughts on the Arsenal and PSG target, he added:

"Here, no one is untouchable, no one, and things will be as they have to be. He is a very important player. He had a good World Cup, with an important job for his team, participating in goals with the importance that the Portugal coach gave him to develop what he has. Hopefully, we can have the best Joao."

Overall, Felix has scored 33 goals and contributed 18 assists in 129 games across all competitions for Atletico Madrid. They are reportedly interested in entertaining bids in the region of a whopping €120 million.

PSG told to dish out €50 million to snap up Arsenal and Barcelona target: Reports

As per GOAL Brasil, PSG have set their sights on Palmeiras star Estevao Willian after pulling out of the race to sign Real Madrid-bound Endrick Felipe. Arsenal and Barcelona are also keen to sign Estevao, who is valued in the region of €50 million by the Brazilian Serie A side.

Estevao, 15, has established himself as one of the best Brazilian prospects since joining Palmeiras from Cruzeiro last year. So far, the left-footed forward has helped his club's youth teams lift a total of four trophies.

Palmeiras is hoping to cash in on him in the next three years as the club currently own 80% of the versatile attacker's economic rights.

