"No one wants him" - Frank McAvennie says Manchester United are in a 'really bad situation' over player they want to get rid of

Former West Ham United star Frank McAvennie is of the view that Manchester United will struggle to move Aaron Wan-Bissaka on in the summer.

The Red Devils signed Wan-Bissaka from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for £50 million in 2019. He made a bright start to his time at Old Trafford, establishing himself as the team's first-choice right-back, but has fallen down the pecking order this season.

There have been doubts about Wan-Bissaka's future at Manchester United ahead of Erik ten Hag's arrival in the summer. It has been claimed that the right-back will be allowed to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Wan-Bissaka does not have a place in Ten Hag's plans for the future. Manchester United are thus reportedly looking to move the Englishman on a permanent deal this summer.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, Wan-Bissaka does not have a place in Ten Hag's plans for the future. Manchester United are thus reportedly looking to move the Englishman on a permanent deal this summer, though they won't rule out a loan provided it comes with a serious option or obligation to buy.

However, McAvennie feels selling Wan-Bissaka will not be an easy task for the Red Devils. The former Aston Villa striker thinks that no one wants the defender and believes the Old Trafford outfit will have to be prepared to sell him for a sum significantly less than the £50 million they spent for him. He told Football Insider:

"Well they [Man United] aren’t seeing much of that £50 million they signed him for, let me tell you. He’s been good on occasion but that won’t cut it at Man United. How much will they get for him? Well, I don’t there will be loads of interest."

“Other clubs also hold the cards here because Man United need to get rid of him. They are in a really bad position. It depends if Man United are prepared to let him go for a lot less than they signed him for because, in my opinion, no one wants him.”

Wan-Bissaka has made 26 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season. His influence in the team has significantly gone down since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was replaced by Ralf Rangnick in December.

Crystal Palace interested in Manchester United's Wan-Bissaka

McAvennie's assumptions, though, may prove to be wrong soon. Wan-Bissaka is said to have attracted transfer interest from Crystal Palace ahead of the summer transfer window.





Crystal Palace are considering a move to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka back from Manchester United. It is worth saying that these are the very early stages and incoming United manager Erik ten Hag has yet to assess the squad he's inheriting.

The 24-year-old began his career at Selhurst Park and made his name there before moving to Old Trafford in 2018. Now, the Eagles are prepared to offer him a way out of Manchester United.

However, it remains to be seen if they are prepared to sign Wan-Bissaka on a permanent transfer. They might have to accept an obligation to buy clause if they are to convince the Red Devils to sanction a loan deal.

