"No reason to regret that tip" - Jan Aage Fjortoft continues to confidently back Chelsea to win Premier League

Former Premier League star Jan Age Fjortoft has confidently looked back at his decision to back Chelsea to win the league this term. The Norwegian believes there is no reason to regret his prediction following the Blues' 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side returned to action following the international break with a 3-0 victory over Leicester on Saturday. Goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic saw Chelsea earn a convincing win at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea have now extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points, although the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City are yet to play this weekend. Regardless of their results, the Blues are guaranteed to maintain a lead of at least three points after the gameweek.

Tuchel led Chelsea to the Champions League last season after taking charge of the club in January. The German tactician has made the Blues a strong favorite to win the Premier League this term.

Former Premier League star Fjortoft has confidently looked back at his decision to back Chelsea to win the title this campaign. The Norwegian believes there is no reason for him to doubt his earlier prediction after Tuchel and co. registered a 3-0 win over Leicester. He said:

"I had Chelsea as my favourite for the Premier League title before the season. No reason to regret that tip," Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

Manchester City and West Ham will have the chance to move three points closer to Chelsea when they face Everton and Wolves, respectively. Liverpool will close the gap with the Blues to four points if they beat Arsenal at Anfield today.

Chelsea frontrunners to win Premier League this season

Chelsea currently enjoy a six-point lead over second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League. The London-based club have earned 29 points from their 12 matches so far this season.

The Blues have won nine of their 12 games so far. They were held to draws by Liverpool and Burnley, while their only defeat this season has come against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Sitting atop the Premier League table, Chelsea have placed themselves as strong favourites to win the title this season. It remains to be seen if they can retain their place at the top of the table when the campaign comes to an end.

Chelsea will face Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in their next league game next weekend.

