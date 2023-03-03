“No team deserves this amount of luck!” – Journalist makes emphatic claim about Arsenal’s ‘ridiculous’ title challenge

TalkSPORT journalist Adrian Durham has claimed that Arsenal have had a ridiculous amount of luck during their Premier League title challenge. The Gunners are top of the league, holding a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side have impressed, winning 19 of their 25 games. They have beaten the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in what has been a superb season.

However, those three wins came when key players of the opposition were unavailable. The Red Devils' Casemiro missed the Gunners' 3-2 win at the Emirates due to suspension. Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur missed Arsenal's 2-0 win at Spurs in January, while Liverpool's Luis Diaz sat out Arteta's side's 3-2 home win last October.

Durham has vented his frustrations with the amount of luck that has come the Gunners' way. He said (via the Daily Star):

“No team deserves this amount of luck! It’s getting ridiculous!"

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Played

No Caicedo or MacAllister

Luis Diaz injured

No Kulusevski or Bentancur

No Maddison...



“No team deserves this amount of luck! It’s getting ridiculous!”



Adrian Durham lists why he feels Arsenal have been a bit lucky this season Played #MUFC without CasemiroNo Caicedo or MacAllisterLuis Diaz injuredNo Kulusevski or BentancurNo Maddison...“No team deserves this amount of luck! It’s getting ridiculous!”Adrian Durham lists why he feels Arsenal have been a bit lucky this season ❌ Played #MUFC without Casemiro❌ No Caicedo or MacAllister❌ Luis Diaz injured❌ No Kulusevski or Bentancur❌ No Maddison...👀 “No team deserves this amount of luck! It’s getting ridiculous!”Adrian Durham lists why he feels Arsenal have been a bit lucky this season 🔥 https://t.co/iN4O0c7pZR

Brighton & Hove Albion duo Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister and Leicester City's James Maddison also missed their team's clash with Arsenal. However, Gunners fans have argued that even their team has had to deal with injuries to key players during the campaign.

One fan pointed out:

"No Jesus for the last few months, No Partey against United at Old Trafford or against City. Two can play that game!"

Another said:

"Football isn’t about injuries; it’s about how you deal with them."

One Gunners fan was bemused by Durham's assessment, adding:

"Honestly, I don't know what some people take to have these stinking takes."

The Gunners are five points clear of City atop the standings after beating Everton 4-0 on Wednesday (March 1). They next face Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday (March 4).

Arsenal open to sale of Newcastle United target Kieran Tierney

Kieren Tierney could be sold in the summer.

Arsenal could reportedly be open to offers for Tierney in the summer transfer window. The Scottish left-back has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates following the acquisition of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners will look to bolster their squad in the summer and part ways with some of their fringe players to raise funds for new arrivals. Tierney may be under consideration with Newcastle interested. He's valued at around £30 million.

Arteta was asked about Tierney's potential departure before the side's win over Everton. The Spaniard said:

“I don't know. I'm not thinking about it. I'm thinking about what's best for the team and obviously and the players with the right to play minutes which they all deserve, and we're going to try to do that in the next couple of games."

Arsenal @Arsenal



How much for this guy tonight, Gunners?



@KieranTierney1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The BhoyHow muchfor this guy tonight, Gunners?@KieranTierney1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The Bhoy 😍How much ❤️ for this guy tonight, Gunners?👏 @KieranTierney1 https://t.co/3jnHXsk4Lg

Tierney has made 26 appearances across competitions but has only started 13. He has scored one goal and provided an assist. His contract with the Gunners expires in 2026.

Poll : 0 votes