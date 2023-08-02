“Nobody besides Manchester City can have the target to become champions” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes Premier League title admission

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently revealed his pick for the club to take home the Premier League trophy next season. According to the German tactician, treble winners Manchester City are favorites to win England's top-tier league.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss feels other top teams, including the Reds, will grapple with one another for the Champions League spots. Ahead of Liverpool's friendly against Bayern Munich, Klopp said (via Daily Post):

"Nobody besides maybe City can have the real target to become champions again this year. All the other teams fight for the Champions League and that’s what we do as well. The earlier you qualify for the Champions League, the higher you are in the table."

“If you are second and in striking distance to first then you might have a chance. I don’t know who will be there," he added.

Jurgen Klopp will be looking to better the Merseyside club's fifth-place finish in the league from last season. In the end, the Reds (67) were four points behind Newcastle United (71), who rounded up the Champions League places.

Last season, the Cityzens edged Arsenal for England's highest honor. The Gunners' poor run towards the end of the season saw them win just three of their last nine league ties. The north London (84) outfit fell five points short of Champions Manchester City (89).

Jamie Carragher reveals his expectations for Liverpool next season

Jamie Carragher

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher recently revealed his expectation for Liverpool for the upcoming Premier League season.

While stating that Manchester City are favorites to clinch the title, the football pundit believes the Reds can finish in the top four. Speaking to FourFourTwo about his expectations from the Merseyside outfit, Carragher said (via Team Talk)

"I think Liverpool will be in the top four. They signed Alexis Mac Allister early on. They were awful last season and were still in with a shout of the top four with two or three games to go, which I couldn’t believe, considering how poor they’d been in the middle of the season."

The Premier League outfit are also looking to bring Romeo Lavia to Anfield (via Fabrizio Romano).

The club have already completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for a reported fee of €70 million (via transfermarkt). New faces could bolster chances of Jurgen Klopp's men to finish in the top four.