"Nobody wanted him" - Joao Felix was snubbed by 2 Premier League giants before Barcelona loan move, says Paulo Futre

Former Atletico Madrid winger Paulo Futre has claimed that Joao Felix was offered to Manchester City and Manchester United before his summer move to Barcelona.

Felix fell out of favor with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone last season and was loaned to Chelsea for six months in January. After his return to the Wanda Metropolitano, he was apparently offered to Manchester United and Manchester City.

However, according to Futre, who is close to the player, both teams rejected the chance to bring him in before the September 1 deadline. During the summer, Felix publicly commented that he dreamt of playing for Barcelona.

Recalling the statement from the 23-year-old forward, Futre told Cadena SER (h/t GOAL):

"When Joao said he dreamed of playing for Barça I began to live a nightmare that lasts to this day. I called him [Jorge Mendes, Felix's agent] and told him that the statements that Joao had made were his doing and he said no.

"We argued on the phone and he told me that he had spoken to Manchester United. I verified what he told me because I have friends and it was true. Later he had spoken with Manchester City, I also checked and they didn’t want Joao either."

"....What is not normal is that phenomenal coaches knew that João was a genius (…) he entered their game system, but nobody wanted him. Neither Arteta, nor Guardiola, nor Klopp, any club… My question is why?"

Futre went on to say that Aston Villa were the only team that wanted Felix, but the player rejected the chance to move to Villa Park. He joined Los Colchoneros from SL Benfica in 2019 for €126 million but has failed to recreate the form he showed in Portugal.

Joao Felix is in fine form since joining Barcelona

Joao Felix's return of 34 goals and 18 assists in 131 games for Atletico Madrid fails to justify the massive fee the Madrid-based giants paid for him.

However, Felix seems to be showing glimpses of his best self since joining Barcelona on a season-long loan deal. He has three goals and two assists in four games for his new club.

Goals and assists aside, the former Benfica man looks more confident in the final third with his decision-making. Xavi Hernandez is also happy with the Portugal international's fine form and has not hesitated to grant him consistent playing time.

Ousmane Dembele's transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Ansu Fati's loan move to Brighton & Hove Albion has also carved out a clear space for Felix in Barcelona's XI.

Barca do not have a provision to make the deal permanent and the player extended his contract at Atletico until 2029 before leaving this summer.