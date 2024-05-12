“Not an EPL player”, “Football IQ is very low” - Chelsea fans slam ‘horrendous’ performance from 23-year-old in 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest

Chelsea fans have lashed out at 23-year-old defender Benoit Badiashile for his performance in their clash against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, May 11. The match ended in a 3-2 win for the Blues at City Ground.

The visitors opened the scoring just eight minutes into the match through Mykhailo Mudryk from an assist by Cole Palmer. However, Chelsea could not maintain their lead for long as Badiashile received a yellow card in the 15th minute for committing a foul on Nottingham Forest's Murillo, which led to a freekick for the home side. Willy Boly netted the equalizer (16') via an assist by Morgan Gibbs-White.

Mauricio Pochettino substituted Badiashile in the 58th minute and brought in Malo Gusto. Nottingham Forest took the lead in the 74th minute with Callum Hudson-Odoi netting from another Gibbs-White assist. The Blues found an equalizer through Raheem Sterling in the 80th minute, followed by Nicolas Jackson netting the winner two minutes later.

Despite the win, several Chelsea fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Benoit Badiashile's performance. While some blamed the Frenchman for losing the lead, others were relieved that he was subbed off. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

"Badiashile not an EPL player," one fan opined.

"Sell Badiashile," another proclaimed.

One fan wrote:

"This Badiashile’s football IQ is very low. Why are you committing such a foul? Now goal don enter from foolish mistake."

Another added:

"benoit badiashile is the worst CB I have ever seen play football that is dangerous."

One account posted:

"thank god badiashile got subbed off ffs horrendous performance from him."

"Bruh, is this Badiashile mentally sound at all?? What was that unnecessary yellow card copped??? Sigh," said another.

One user wrote:

"Awful from Badiashile again as he nearly gives away 2 goals in one game."

While another said:

"I’m sorry but I rather have Chalobah than Badiashile in my eleven."

Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League table with 57 points in 36 matches.

Chelsea equal record for most number of yellow cards in a season

Chelsea received three bookings in Saturday's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. Apart from Benoit Badiashile, midfielder Conor Gallagher was shown a yellow card in the 34th minute while forward Nicolas Jackson received his in the 82nd.

The Blues have now equaled the record of 101 yellow cards in a single league season, which was set by Leeds United in 2021-22.

Nicolas Jackson has received 10 cautions this season, with Moises Caicedo getting nine. Jackson served a one-match suspension earlier in the season after receiving his fifth caution, as did Cole Palmer, who has received seven yellow cards.

Chelsea will next play against Brighton & Hove Albion on May 16 at Falmer Stadium before ending their campaign at home to Bournemouth on May 19.