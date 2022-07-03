“Not too much should be read into that meeting” - Journalist says there is ‘no indication’ that suggests Tuchel wants Ronaldo at Chelsea 

CBS Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that there is no suggestion Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils have been given a huge shock with reports claiming that Ronaldo, 37, has asked to leave the club if a reasonable offer comes in.

Chelsea have previously been linked with the Portuguese star. The Blues' new owner Todd Boehly reportedly held talks with the player's agent Jorge Mendes.

However, Jacobs has played down talk that the five-time Ballon d'Or may be heading to west London this summer. He touched on the meeting that occurred between the Chelsea owner and Mendes, writing on his Twitter:

"Not too much should be read into that meeting, though, in this context. Told Ronaldo was discussed but he was not the reason or focal point for the meeting. Boehly introduced himself and multiple names were spoken of. No indication Tuchel wants Ronaldo."

Chelsea are in need of a new centre-forward signing following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, who has rejoined Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

Jacobs' comments seem to indicate that Tuchel hasn't sounded out the United star's availability, rather that Mendes is trying to find his client a potential suitor.

Would Manchester United sell Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea?

The Portuguese star could replace Romelu Lukaku

It seems unlikely that Manchester United would be willing to potentially help a Premier League rival by selling them their top goalscorer for last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo impressed for the Red Devils with 24 goals in 39 appearances across competitions in what was a season to forget for United. In a trophyless campaign, the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League and missed out on Champions League qualification.

The Portuguese star seems eager to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League and that's understandable given he is in the latter stages of his career.

Chelsea may have their eyes on a title challenge next season but a top-four race is perhaps what can be expected.

United will be looking to mount a credible top-four chase and the Blues will potentially be rivals in that race.

The Red Devils legend potentially joining the Stamford Bridge outfit would make their chances of a top-four finish that much more difficult. Not only that, but it will also enrage the Old Trafford faithful given the uproar that ensued when the Portuguese star was linked with cross-city rivals Manchester City last summer.

The former Juventus forward has a year left on his current deal with Manchester United but speculation will continue to grow over his future.

