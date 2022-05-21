"Not overly surprised" – Gary Lineker reacts as Kylian Mbappe decides to continue at PSG despite interest from Real Madrid

Former England striker Gary Lineker isn't surprised by Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) despite strong interest from Real Madrid.

As per Marca, the France international has officially decided to remain with the Ligue 1 champions. This brings an end to one of the most intriguing transfer speculations in recent memory.

Lineker took to his official Twitter page to state that several factors contributed to the 23-year-old's decision to remain in his home town. His tweet read:

''So @KMbappe is to stay at @PSGEnglish. Not overly surprised. He's had such a brilliant season playing alongside 2 absolute greats, and it’s his home City. Oh, and it appears that he'll now practically run the club.''

Reports have emanated that the Frenchman has elected to extend his contract with PSG. The deal is expected to be announced after the club's final league game of the season against Metz tonight (May 21).

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker So @KMbappe is to stay at @PSG_English . Not overly surprised. He’s had such a brilliant season playing alongside 2 absolute greats, and it’s his home City. Oh, and it appears that he’ll now practically run the club. So @KMbappe is to stay at @PSG_English. Not overly surprised. He’s had such a brilliant season playing alongside 2 absolute greats, and it’s his home City. Oh, and it appears that he’ll now practically run the club.

The Spanish champions have been long-term admirers of the former Monaco man and submitted a record-breaking bid that was turned down last year.

However, with his contract expiring this year, it was seen as a foregone conclusion that he would join Los Blancos on a free transfer this summer.

Several contrasting reports have emerged over the last few months concerning the Frenchman's future. Fans around the globe waited with bated breath for the official announcement.

His mother recently came out to reveal that both clubs made an almost identical offer to her son and that the final decision rested with him.

Ultimately, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has elected to remain put in the French capital. He will continue on his quest to become the greatest player in the club's history and hopefully win the elusive Champions League title for the club.

Kylian Mbappe's decision to remain with PSG has arguably ended his ambitions of playing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid had two official bids for Mbappe turned down

Real Madrid are arguably the biggest club in the world. Practically every young boy with an affinity for football dreams of one day wearing the all-white of the illustrious club.

Kylian Mbappe is no different and has professed his attraction to the 13-time European champions on several occasions.

He was scouted by the Spanish champions when he was still a teenager. He has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital ever since he blossomed into a global superstar.

However, as per Marca, Real Madrid have now been turned down on two occasions after making their interest in the PSG arksman public. It seems unlikely that Florentino Perez will sanction another official bid for the Frenchman in the foreseeable future.

Edited by Aditya Singh