"Not too serious" - Christophe Galtier provides positive PSG injury update ahead of UCL showdown against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier alleviated some concerns around Marquinhos' injury after his team's 4-2 Ligue 1 win against Nantes on Sunday (March 5).

The Brazil international limped off the pitch in obvious discomfort with 14 minutes left on the clock. This sparked obvious concerns about Marquinhos' availability for PSG's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich on March 8.

Les Parisiens lost the first leg at home by a 1-0 margin and must score at least once at the Allianz Arena to stay alive in the competition. Not conceding further will also be equally important, which is where Marquinhos is expected to play a big role.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Galtier addressed the injury situation surrounding the club captain and said (h/t Official Ligue 1 website):

BeFootball @_BeFootball Le PSG a perdu Mukiele et Marquinhos sur blessure ce soir ! 🤕 Le PSG a perdu Mukiele et Marquinhos sur blessure ce soir ! 🤕 #PSGFCN 🚨 Le PSG a perdu Mukiele et Marquinhos sur blessure ce soir ! 🤕 #PSGFCN https://t.co/Qcqn7ThXdd

"He took a blow around the ribs but it doesn’t seem too serious. We will find out for certain tomorrow (Sunday) and we will cross our fingers."

The concerns surrounding Marquinhos will be heightened in the PSG camp due to Presnel Kimpembe's serious Achilles injury in the win against Olympique de Marseille on March 26.

The Brazilian has featured in all but three of his team's 37 matches across competitions this season. Apart from Marquinhos, Galtier's options at centre-back include Sergio Ramos, Danilo Pereira and 17-year-old El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

The teenager has made just two Ligue 1 starts in his career but is already reportedly attracting interest from clubs such as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Nordi Mukiele gives PSG minor injury scare for Bayern Munich clash

Nordi Mukiele also came off against Nantes with an injury. The Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back was substituted in the 71st minute for Carlos Soler.

The Spanish playmaker had to deputize for Mukiele in the right-wing-back role for the remainder of the game. Addressing the Frenchman's situation, manager Christophe Galtier said after the game, via the aforementioned source:

"The defender [Jaouen Hadjam] stepped on his [Nordi Mukiele's] tendon and he has a cut but it doesn’t seem serious."

The update will come as a much-needed relief for PSG fans considering Achraf Hakimi has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. 20-year-old Timothee Pembele, who came on to reinforce the right flank in the last four minutes against La Maison Jaune, is largely inexperienced at the top level.

He has started just six games across competitions for Les Parisiens in his career. Pembele did, however, grab an assist in stoppage time when his low cross was turned into the net by Kylian Mbappe.

