PSG teenage sensation El Chadaille Bitshiabu attracting interest from 5 European clubs: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) centre-back El Chadaille Bitshiabu is reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham, Leeds United and Red Bull Salzburg.

According to Jeunes Footeux (h/t PSGTalk), Les Parisiens will make a decision on his future considering his current contract expires at the end of next season. He has featured in five Ligue 1 games this term.

The 17-year-old's path to regular first-team football isn't obstructed by many hurdles. Alongside Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and captain Marquinhos, he is one of four natural centre-back options for manager Christopher Galtier.

Danilo Pereira, who has plied his trade in defensive midfield throughout his career, has often been used at centre-back this season. This goes to show that the French tactician could use another natural centre-back in his squad.

Le défenseur central de 16 ans est lié au club de la capitale jusqu'au 30 juin 2024.

Moreover, Ramos (36) could leave as a free agent this summer. It remains to be seen if PSG view Bitshiabu as an option for next season and are ready to hand him more minutes.

If not, there seems to be no shortage of suitors for the U18 France international. The likes of Fulham and Leeds United could offer him the chance to play in the Premier League and make his way up the ladder.

However, given the player's ceiling and age profile, it wouldn't be a surprise if PSG are ready to table a new offer to extend his contract.

What Christophe Galtier said after El Chadaille Bitshiabu's first start for PSG

El Chadaille Bitshiabu's first start for PSG came in his team's 2-1 win against RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on 28 December last year.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu vs Strasbourg



79 minutes

68 passes

91% pass accuracy

6 tackles

2 interceptions

1 blocked shot

1/1 aerial won

7/9 duels won



17 years of age. His first-ever Ligue 1 start and a very solid performance on his secondary position. Huge talent.

He was forced to play as a left-back in Juan Bernat's absence. Given he is a centre-back, manager Christophe Galtier had to switch around his tactics to accommodate the teenager.

The Frenchman played 79 minutes before being taken off by the boss. Speaking after the full-time whistle, Galtier praised Bitshiabu and said (h/t Get Football News France):

"We realised that he was not comfortable offensively, so we had to change our organisation a bit to play the ball out of our defence... he was very good defensively, and considering the context, it was a very successful first outing for him."

Out of his 10 appearances across competitions for the capital-based club, only three have seen him feature in the starting XI. He has been an unused substitute in his team's last two league games - a 4-3 win against LOSC Lille Metropole and a 3-0 triumph against Olympique de Marseille.

