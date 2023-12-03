"Nothing to do with the manager" - Pundit accuses Manchester United players of letting Erik ten Hag down after Newcastle defeat 

Pundit Ally McCoist has slammed Manchester United players' attitude after their 1-0 defeat against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday, December 2.

The Red Devils put up another poor display at St. James' Park and were arguably fortunate to lose just 1-0. Newcastle had 59% possession and 22 attempts on goal as compared to Manchester United's eight. With the loss, United dropped to seventh in the table and could drop to eighth after the gameweek ends.

Their poor start to the season has brought immense criticism and pressure on Ten Hag. However, pundit Jermaine Jenas slammed the players' attitude and commitment on TNT Sports. Agreeing with him, McCoist added (via Eurosport):

“You said something there [Jermaine], ‘Are they playing for him [Ten Hag]?’ I really dislike that because it’s got nothing to do with the manager.

“When you go out and go over that white line, you’re playing for yourself and you’re playing for the 5,000 supporters that have travelled. It’s nothing to do with the manager.”

When asked if the Manchester United players have let themselves down this season, McCoist said:

“Of course they are, 100 per cent. Never mind not letting the manager down or not carrying out the manager’s instructions, you’ve got to look at yourself first of all."

He added:

“I played for lots of managers and coaches I didn’t get on particularly very well with and they make decisions you don’t agree with, but when you go out on that pitch you represent yourself, you represent your family, and you represent the travelling support and the millions of supporters around the world.

“That’s who you play for. You’ve got to represent them and do it in a manner that you didn’t see tonight.”

The Red Devils will next host Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday, December 6.

Manchester United's struggles continue after Newcastle defeat

Erik ten Hag's side had a poor start to the season but appeared to be finding results in the Premier League. They won five of their last six league games before facing Newcastle, with their only defeat being against Manchester City.

However, Manchester United were the second-best side against the Magpies at St. James' Park for the majority of the game. The hosts had plenty of chances to score in the first half but failed to capitalise on them as it remained goalless at halftime.

Newcastle started the second half with the same intensity as the first half and finally got their reward in the 55th minute. A low cross from Kieran Trippier was converted in by Anthony Gordon, who scored in his fourth consecutive home game.

Manchester United put some pressure late in the second half but a goal from Harry Maguire was chalked off for offside. Newcastle held on to jump to fifth place in the table.