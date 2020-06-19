"Nothing replicates the Premier League," says EPL manager Frank Lampard ahead of Aston Villa clash

Frank Lampard says Chelsea need to be focused ahead of their return to the EPL.

EPL manager Lampard confirms Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi are unavailable due to injury.

EPL manager provided updates on injuries, preparations and Timo Werner ahead of Aston Villa clash

The EPL is back with a bang and has already got the football world on the edge of its seat. Aston Villa versus Sheffield United proved to be a cagey, controversial affair while Pep Guardiola's Manchester City dismantled Arsenal effortlessly.

Manchester United travel to North London to take on Spurs where Jose Mourinho would battle it out with his former EPL team later tonight, in what promises to be another exhilarating contest.

As for Chelsea, a visit to Villa Park lies in wait with Frank Lampard vying to cement his side's place in the EPL top 4. The Blues are presently just three points ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United and five behind 2015/16 EPL champions Leicester City.

Lampard knows his side need to reignite the form they displayed prior to the suspension of EPL, and although Chelsea have a tough round of fixtures against one of their direct competitors, their morale will surely be boosted by the returning players as well as the stellar signing of Bundesliga star Timo Werner.

"We have to go full throttle," says EPL manager Lampard

EPL manager Lampard addressed the media via Zoom ahead of Chelsea's clash against Villa

Chelsea have outclassed Aston Villa in nine out of their previous 10 EPL encounters, but more importantly, Dean Smith's side are in a huge spot of bother owing to their recent lackluster form.

Lampard's side have the advantage against them, but the manager knows there is no time to rest when the race for the EPL top 4 is getting tighter and tighter with each passing week. He said:

"We have to go full throttle no matter what game it is in terms of giving it everything. It won't be easy but we need to be focused and be at our best. We've trained really well and had some friendlies but nothing replicates the Premier League."

Chelsea have been stung by various injuries at key junctures of the season. A lot of players have been injured for varied time periods, and Lampard will be without two of them ahead of their first EPL game since the restart. He announced:

"Tomori has a muscle injury, maybe due to the stresses of getting fit quickly, and is out for 10 days. Hudson-Odoi had a small injury earlier on and is not match fit, albeit he is physically fit."

Much to the excitement of Chelsea fans, the former England international also confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available for selection.

EPL starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi will not feature against Aston Villa

Lampard was however, most excited about the latest addition to the Chelsea squad and the EPL - Timo Werner.

The German forward has 32 goals in all competitions this season, and the Blues boss revealed his excitement at linking up with him. He exclaimed:

"He's clearly a player we liked and I've followed him for a long time as a talented player. He will strengthen us, he's a huge talent and he's had a fantastic season."

The EPL legend went on to add:

"I had good conversations with Timo personally. He understands our project and what we want to do as a club. We're pleased he's decided to come to us and look forward to him joining next season."

Hakim Ziyech is another fantastic addition to the Chelsea setup, but Lampard and co. will have their focus on the forthcoming EPL games against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

