Novak Djokovic in attendance for Champions League semi-final clash between Milan and Inter, poses for picture with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has been spotted at the San Siro earlier today (May 10) and had a picture clicked with AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Djokovic is in attendance to watch AC Milan take on Inter Milan in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final. I Rossoneri are playing in their first Champions League semifinals since the 2006-07 season.

A tweet by @eurofootcom shows Djokovic posing inside the iconic ground while another photo shows him taking a selfie with Ibrahimovic. The Sweden icon is one of the most famous footballers in the history of the sport and he seems to have a fan in one of Tennis' all-time greats.

Their photo together can be seen in the tweet below:

Djokovic and AC Milan are royalty in their respective sports. The former has won 22 Grand Slam titles - the joint-most with Spanish sensation Rafael Nadal. Milan, meanwhile, have seven UEFA Champions League titles to their name - only Real Madrid (14) have more.

Milan will be hoping they can make their first UEFA Champions League final in 16 years - a long wait for a team considered one of football's biggest clubs. They won Serie A last season, while Inter Milan lifted the Scudetto in the season before that.

Novak Djokovic will be rooting for Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan

Novak Djokovic is a self-proclaimed AC Milan fan and has expressed his affection for the Serie A giants several times in the past.

The Serbian has been quoted in the past as saying:

"I’m a big fan of Milan and I’ll always be. For me, football is second only [to] tennis. My father was a professional footballer and at home we always watch the Rossoneri’s games with great interest."

In February 2022, the 'Djoker' revealed that he is in regular contact with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and that they are friends. Ibrahimovic publicly backed Djokovic when the latter was deported from Australia as he arrived without getting a COVID-19 vaccine in January 2022.

The Serbian said, via GOAL:

"I am friends with Zlatan Ibrahimovic. We often talked about my situation in Australia. He also supported me publicly, which I really appreciate. I'm a Milan fan and we hope to win the Scudetto this year."

As it turned out, Milan went on to win the Scudetto last season, with Ibrahimovic registering eight goals and three assists in 23 league games. He is currently sidelined with a calf injury, which is why he is not playing in the first leg against Inter Milan.

