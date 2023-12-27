"Now I'm happy because I see him happy" - Manchester City star makes claim about Barcelona man Joao Felix

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has said that he is pleased to see compatriot Joao Felix happy at Barcelona. He believes that the Portuguese star joined the wrong club after leaving Benfica and should have opted for a side that suited his style.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Silva opined that Felix didn't adapt to Diego Simeone's tactics at Atletico Madrid but has done well under Xavi at Barcelona. He added that the forward is much stronger, saying:

"I came to a club like Manchester City, which matched my qualities, but Joao Felix did not. This is not a criticism of Atletico. He went to the wrong place. I, perhaps, would not have triumphed at Atletico either. I would have tried to adapt to the coach’s idea. But it would not have been ideal for me.

"Now I’m happy because I see him [Felix] happy at Barcelona, and in an atmosphere more in line with his game. He is much stronger than a few years ago."

Joao Felix has been loaned out to the Catalan side this season after he made it clear that he was looking to leave Atletico Madrid. He spent the last six months of the previous season at Chelsea, who chose not to sign him permanently in the summer.

Joao Felix wants to join Barcelona permanently

Joao Felix has admitted that he wants to join Barcelona permanently next summer. He scored against his parent club earlier this season and celebrated the goal that sealed the win for the Catalan side.

After the game, Felix was quoted by MARCA as saying to the media:

“The celebration was spontaneous. It was a release of what I had been through last summer. It was for my family. People have been talking about me all week, but I don't pay attention to that. I'm just doing my job. I don't care what people say, I work every day to become better. I'm very happy here. I hope Barca makes an effort to sign me this summer."

Xavi also spoke about the possibility of signing the forward and said:

“Signing Joao Felix permanently depends on the club's sporting area. Personally, I am very happy with him. He's a great kid for the dressing room, does not create problems, loves to have fun, and I'm happy to have him in my team."

However, as per a report in GOAL, Barcelona will not have the financial strength to sign the Portuguese star. They are interested in another loan deal and are in talks with Atletico Madrid.

Felix has scored six goals and provided three assists in 20 games across competitions for the Blaugrana.