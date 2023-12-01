"Now a musician", "Just apologize to Ten Hag" - Fans react as Jadon Sancho spotted at afterparty amid exile from Manchester United's first-team

Manchester United fans have expressed their disapproval of Jadon Sancho after he was pictured at UK rapper 21 Savage's afterparty.

Since late August, Sancho has been absent from the Red Devils' matchday squad. United boss Erik ten Hag insisted he decided not to name in his squad to face Arsenal due to the England international underperforming in training.

Sancho hit back at Ten Hag with a post on X (formerly Twitter), claiming he was being made a scapegoat and denying his manager's claims. This post led to the former Borussia Dortmund's banishment from United's first-team.

The 23-year-old's future looks to lie away from Old Trafford, but he appears to be enjoying his downtime during his suspension. He was pictured attending 21 Savage's Afterparty after one of the rapper's shows in London.

This isn't the first time Sancho has irked Manchester United fans with his antics during his banishment from Ten Hag's squad. He was allegedly up late playing EA FC 24 and has also attended NBA star John Wall's birthday in September, per The Daily Mail.

Jadon Sancho has three years left on his contract with the Red Devils. He joined the Premier League outfit from Dortmund in 2021 for a reported £74 million fee.

One fan joked that Sancho has now taken up a career in music:

"Sancho is now a musician."

Another fan urged the English attacker to apologize to Ten Hag:

"Just apologize to Ten Hag and come back to the team."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Jadon Sancho's latest exile antics:

Jadon Sancho is reportedly one of two Manchester United stars targeted by Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri could swoop for the United duo.

Juventus could be a destination for wantaway Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho. The Old Lady are reportedly interested in signing the Englishman and his teammate Donny van de Beek who is on the fringes of Ten Hag's first team.

The Serie A giants are considering a £30 million move for Sancho as he edges towards the Old Trafford exit door. He's managed just 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances since joining from BvB.

Juve are also looking at Van de Beek and they are plotting a potential loan with an obligation to buy. The 26-year-old has endured a nightmare spell at Manchester United since arriving from Ajax in 2020.

Van de Beek has made just two appearances this season, amounting to 21 minutes worth of action. He's free to leave the Red Devils, with a departure anticipated in January or next summer.