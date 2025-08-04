“Of course. It would be great” - Juventus star welcomes Neymar transfer amid reports of Brazilian returning to Europe

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer would be delighted to welcome Neymar to Turin. The Brazilian superstar's future has been subject to speculation in recent months, and those rumours continue to circulate in the media.

Ad

The former Barcelona man left Al-Hilal in January this year to return to boyhood club Santos. Interestingly, he rose through the ranks at the Vila Belmiro club before making the move to Camp Nou in 2013.

After four seasons with the LaLiga Champions, the Brazilian forward moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), before leaving for Al-Hilal in 2023. However, Neymar's stay in the Middle East wasn't fruitful and he opted to move back to his native country this year.

Ad

Trending

The 33-year-old remains linked with a return to European football at the moment, as he prepares to build up his fitness ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Serie A has witnessed some high-profile arrivals this summer, with Luka Modric joining AC Milan and Kevin De Bruyne moving to Napoli.

When asked if his countryman should join Juventus for a 'last dance', Bremer gave a positive response.

“Of course. It would be great to have someone like Ney here at Juve,” said Bremer.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Marseille are interested in bringing Neymar back to Europe. Juventus, meanwhile, have already signed Francisco Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez to strengthen their attack this summer.

Will Neymar feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Neymar's future has been subject to speculation of late

Director of selections at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Rodrigo Caetano, has suggested that Neymar could be in the squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup if he stays fit. The Brazilian superstar won the FIFA Confederations Cup with Selecao in 2013, but has failed to lift the Holy Grail of football so far.

Ad

Speaking recently to ESPN, as cited by the Business Standard, Caetano added that there's always room in the national team for a special player.

“There is no doubt that he is a technical exponent of the generation and the Brazilian national team. It is unanimous that, if he is in clinical and physical conditions, the technique is indisputable. And there is always room for a good player, especially one that is exceptional,” said Caetano.

Brazil appointed Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager this summer. The Italian took over after parting ways with Real Madrid and has one win and one draw from two games in charge so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More