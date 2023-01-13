"Oh my God!!!" - Chelsea star's wife left in tears after loss against Fulham

Belle Silva, the wife of Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, was seemingly reduced to tears after the Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League.

Chelsea went into their Premier League match against Fulham on Thursday, January 12, looking to register their first in four games in all competitions. However, things did not go according to plan for them as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss to their west London rivals.

Former Blues player Willian put the Cottagers in front 25 minutes into the match following a deflection from Trevoh Chalobah. Kalidou Koulibaly then pulled level for the visitors just two minutes into the second half.

Things, though, went downhill for Chelsea as debutant Joao Felix was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Kenny Tete 11 minutes later. Fulham capitalized on their numerical advantage, with Carlos Vinicius grabbing the winner.

Like all Blues fans, Silva's wife Belle was left disappointed with the team's performance on the night. The defender's spouse, who most recently hinted that the London giants were wrong to sack Thomas Tuchel, took to social media to express her discontent.

Belle kept her initial assessment of Chelsea's defeat to Fulham simple. She wrote on Twitter:

"Oh my God!!!!!"

She then suggested that the Stamford Bridge outfit need at least two clones of her husband Silva in their team. Belle added:

"If [only] there was a Thiago Silva in attack and one in midfield, [along] with what we already have in defense..."

Belle did not limit her rants to just Twitter as she cut a dramatic figure on her Instagram account. She shared a video of herself crying on the couch, along with the caption:

“Me with the Chelsea game.”

Belle has built a reputation for being outspoken about her thoughts on the Blues since Silva joined them from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2020. Last August, she alleged that the club had disrespected the Brazilian by not installing a single picture of him around Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League

The west London-based club, who replaced Tuchel with Graham Potter in September, have had a disastrous 2022-23 season so far. They currently sit 10th in the Premier League with 25 points from 18 matches.

Fulham's victory on Thursday handed another blow to the Blues' hopes of securing a top-four spot this term. Potter's side are 10 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Potter is now under immense pressure as the club have only won eight of their 17 matches under him. They have Premier League matches against Crystal Palace and Liverpool remaining this month.

