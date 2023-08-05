“Oh, he’s back!” - Emile Smith Rowe caught surprised as Arsenal star returns to training ahead of Manchester City clash

Arsenal are preparing for their first competitive game of the season as they take on Manchester City for the Community Shield on Sunday (August 6).

The Gunners will have been relieved to see Oleksandr Zinchenko returning to training after missing out on pre-season preparations with the rest of the squad. The former Manchester City player managed to impress youngster Emile Smith Rowe during a recent session.

In a video released by Arsenal, the midfielder said the following after Zinchenko performed a lovely piece of skill during a two-touch drill (via TBR):

"Oh, he’s back."

The Ukraine international has been out of action after picking up an injury in May. His latest fitness issue adds to the several problems he picked up during the last campaign. In total, the left-back missed 17 games across all competitions while dealing with calf and knee injuries.

The Community Shield clash could come a little too soon for the full-back. So far, Mikel Arteta has shown that he is open to playing new signing Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back in Zinchenko's absence.

Moreover, the Gunners can turn to Kieran Tierney to fill in until the Ukrainian regains match fitness. Since arriving at the Emirates last summer for a reported fee of €35 million, Zinchenko has made 33 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal in the process.

Oleksandr Zinchenko believes Arsenal's new signing is better than him

Jurrien Timber (via Getty Images)

Arsenal full-back Zinchenko has been impressed by new signing Jurrien Timber. The Gunners signed the defender from Ajax for a reported fee of €40 million (via Transfermarkt). So far, Timber has shown his versatility by playing at right-back and left-back, despite primarily being a central defender.

According to the former Manchester City man, the 22-year-old could be better than him. He said (via Mirror):

"Maybe he is [similar], but maybe better than me. I’m sure he is 100 percent going to show us what he can do, and will really help us."

"I do know about him because I watched him and followed the way he played at Ajax. Also, I played against him for the national team so I know about him as a player, what amazing qualities he has, and now I know him off the pitch."

Arteta has already tried the Netherlands international in Zinchenko's position. He could have to turn to Timber for the Community Shield clash against Manchester City as the Ukraine international returns to full fitness.