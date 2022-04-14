"Oi, you're a cu**" - What Manchester City superstar told Atletico's Stefan Savic during in-game tussle revealed

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish had some harsh words for Atletico Madrid's Stefan Savic during a heated UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash between the two sides. The match took place on the evening of Wednesday, April 13.

Grealish took issue with Savic's somewhat questionable action in trying to drag Phil Foden off the pitch after the English trickster had been fouled by Felipe in the dying embers.

The former Aston Villa man approached the Montenegrin defender following his aggressive moment of madness to which he then said (via City Xtra):

"Oi, you're a c***."

Savic would respond by pulling on Grealish's hair as tensions boiled over during the closing stages of City's important victory.

Atletico were the better side in the second-half and were putting pressure on the City defense in search of an equalizer. Ultimately, a 1-0 victory from the first-leg proved enough for Pep Guardiola's side.

Savic became frustrated with the Premier League leaders, particularly Foden. The Englishman was already busted up during the first-half by Felipe and was donning a bandage in the aftermath.

Felipe would be sent off for his challenge on Foden and Savic's reaction was one of anger.

Following the game, Grealish and Savic were involved in a brawl down the tunnel as the drama continued. Understandably, many have lamented the Atletico Madrid defender's behavior during the heated game.

Rio Ferdinand jokingly told BT Sport (via FootballerFits):

“It must be the Gucci deal. Savić ain’t happy with the Gucci deal.”

Nevertheless, it's Manchester City who head into the semi-finals of the Champions League to face Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid's behavior against Manchester City criticised

Tensions boiled over during the UCL tie

Atletico are no strangers to causing trouble during games, and during Wednesday's clash with Manchester City, they were once again up to their old tricks.

Felipe and Savic in particular were behaving questionably during the game. The latter could and perhaps should have been sent off, as his Atletico teammate was in the 91st minute.

Not only did Savic try and pull Foden off the pitch, but also tugged at Grealish's hair.

The Atletico defender was constantly surrounding the referee and even Diego Simeone had to tell the former Manchester City man to calm down.

Manchester City's John Stones spoke to BT Sport after the game, showing his pride that his teammates weren't caught up in the carnage:

"I'm so proud of the lads today with how we kept our control, our tempers. It's so easy to get drawn into stuff like that."

Atletico Madrid bow out of the Champions League but not without making headlines.

