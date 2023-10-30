“On another level” – Novak Djokovic chooses his 2023 Ballon d'Or winner 

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has picked Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The winner will be announced in Paris on Monday (October 30) night.

The 24-time Grand Slam singles winner is in the city to compete at the Paris Masters. He's one of many sporting stars like Messi, David Beckham and Erling Haaland in attendance.

Lionel Messi, 36, has emerged as a strong contender for the award after leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup 2022 glory in Qatar. He led from the front with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Messi scored in all four knockout games - including a brace in the final against France - which the Albiceleste won on penalties after a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time.

Djokovic would like to see Messi winning the Ballon d'Or, ahead of the likes of Mbappe and Haaland. He said (as per Barca Blaugranes):

"I want Messi to win the Ballon d'Or. Mbappe and Haaland had a great season, but Messi is on another level."

Expand Tweet

Mbappe and Haaland scored over 40 goals last season. The Frenchman also netted eight times at the World Cup - including a hat-trick in the final - while Haaland scored 52 times in Manchester City's treble-winning 2022-23 campaign.

A look at Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or wins over the years

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the most successful player in the history of the award. With seven wins, he leads a group of 10 players to have won the prestigious accolade on multiple occasions.

Messi won his first Ballon d'Or award in 2009 after Barcelona's historic sextuple year - winning the continental treble and three other titles. He then won the next three to become the first four-time award winner, and of course, the first - and only one - to do a four-peat.

The Argentine won his fifth in 2015 following Barca's second continental treble-winning campaign. Another followed in 2019, and a seventh followed suit in 2021, after Argentina won the Copa America, their first senior title in 27 years.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis