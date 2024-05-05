On-loan Barcelona star doesn't want switch to Saudi Arabia amid exit links - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona centre-back Clément Lenglet doesn't want to move to Saudi Arabia this summer. The report comes amid rumors that La Blaugrana are willing to sell the Frenchman to a Saudi Pro League club.

With Xavi Hernandez set to be at the helm for at least another season, the club is ready to rejuvenate its roster. However, due to financial restrictions and the need for squad optimization, Lenglet has reportedly been declared surplus to needs.

Lenglet joined Premier League outfit Aston Villa on loan last summer. He has made 24 appearances for the Villans and helped the team qualify for the semifinals of the Conference League. Despite his high-profile loan moves (he was previously on loan at Tottenham Hotspur), his future with the Catalan giants remains uncertain.

However, the French defender refuses to consider a move to Saudi Arabia and is dedicated to playing in Europe, as per the aforementioned report. It'll be interesting to see how Lenglet's situation with Barcelona develops in the summer.

“He is a fundamental player for the future”- Barcelona sporting director Deco affirms Pedri's future at the club

Barcelona sporting director Deco has cleared the rumors surrounding midfielder Pedri's future at the club. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou following a season marred with injuries. However, Deco clarified that Pedri remains an integral part of Barca's plans for the future.

"Pedri is a fundamental player for the future, we do not want to lose him," he told DAZN, highlighting the club's commitment to the 2021 Golden Boy winner.

Pedri has missed 19 games for Barcelona this season due to injuries, most notably a recurring hamstring issue. Deco addressed worries about the player's fitness, adding:

"We aren't worried about his physical condition. He is doing specific work to recover well. The important thing is that he finishes the season well."

Barcelona's determination to keep arguably their greatest asset has been unshaken despite interest from Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal. With a contract that runs until the end of the 2025-26 season and a market worth of €80 million (via Transfermarkt), Pedri's future at Barcelona appears secure.