"One of the best" - Georginio Wijnaldum heaps praise on Manchester United star amid PSG rumors

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Georginio Wijnaldum 'would love' to play with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman is reportedly on his way out of Old Trafford with PSG being touted as the favorites for his signature.

Pogba only has a year remaining on his Manchester United contract, and the English giants have reportedly offered him a new one. However, multiple reports claim that Pogba is reluctant to accept the offer and is looking for greener pastures.

Real Madrid and Juventus have shown interest in the Manchester United midfielder as well. However, PSG seem to be the favorites and former Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum is looking to welcome Pogba to the Parc des Princes with open arms.

“I would love to have Pogba with us. He’s fantastic. I have played against him several times – what a player!

"If you ask any player from another team if he would like Pogba to join him, everyone will say yes because he is an extraordinary player, full of qualities. He has it all, one of the best midfielders in the world,” Wijnaldum told RMC Sport.

Proud! It's a very special day for me and my family. Really looking forward to this new journey with this great club 🔴🔵



Manchester United risk losing Paul Pogba for free next season

With only a year remaining on Pogba's contract and no concrete advancements on that front, if Manchester United do hold on to the midfielder this summer, they risk losing him for free next summer.

Manchester United signed Pogba for £89m in the 2016 summer transfer window after letting him leave for free to Juventus in 2012. Therefore, it looks unlikely that they would repeat the same mistake twice.

PSG are reportedly preparing a £50 million move, which Manchester United could end up accepting.

Pogba's Manchester United numbers

In 206 appearances for the Manchester United senior team, 28-year-old has scored 38 goals and provided 42 assists.

The Frenchman won the League Cup and UEFA Europa League during his second stint with the club.

