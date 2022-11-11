"One of the best players on the pitch" - Micah Richards blown away by performance of 'magnificent' Chelsea player against Manchester City 

Pundit and former footballer Micah Richards was impressed by Lewis Hall's performance for Chelsea against Manchester City.
The Blues were beaten 2-0 by the Cityzens in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday (November 9). Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez scored in the second half for the hosts.
Despite the loss, Hall managed to impress Richards with his performance. The youngster, who is a full-back by trade, was deployed as a left wing-back by Graham Potter. He was one of the lone shining lights for the team and won Richards over with his performance.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the former Manchester City right-back said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):
“Before he was taken off, he was one of the best players on the pitch, His influence within the game, and the confidence for such a young lad, it was really good to see. They might have just found themselves a gem. It’s another one to come through the academy.”
He added:
“He was excellent all night, whether it was running in behind, whether it was defending, or whether it was just that confidence to get on the ball in difficult moments when other players didn’t want to have it.
“On another day, he could have got two goals at the Etihad. His performance tonight was magnificent.”
Richards was not the only former footballer to praise Hall for his performance. Legendary Chelsea captain John Terry also lauded the youngster for his display.
Hall ended the match against City with two shots on target, six successful duels, a block and an interception. He won three fouls as well, but also missed two big chances.
Chelsea manager Graham Potter lauds Lewis Hall's performance after loss to Manchester City
Chelsea boss Graham Potter was also full of praise for Lewis hall after his team's loss to Manchester City.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Potter said (via Metro)
“Lewis Hall did brilliantly. Fantastic performance. Great quality great effort. You can see he can take the ball, he took responsibility. Putting the ball in the net is the hardest thing and that’s all he didn’t do today but everything he did do was fantastic.’’
Despite Hall's brilliant display against Manchester City, Chelsea slipped to their third defeat in four matches across competitions. Potter's team will look to enter the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced break with a win.
However, it certainly won't be easy as they will visit an upbeat Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday (November 12).