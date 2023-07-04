"One of the best in his position" - Pundit heaps praises on Arsenal-bound superstar

Jay Bothroyd has hailed Arsenal target Declan Rice as the London club edges closer to sealing a deal for the West Ham United midfielder.

Bothroyd, a former Premier League striker, believes the Englishman will be the perfect addition to the Gunners squad, especially with Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey reportedly close to leaving.

Mikel Arteta's side finished second in the Premier League despite being on top for 93% of the 2022-23 season. They slipped up at the business end of the league, and that saw Manchester City breeze past, claim the top spot, and eventually take the title.

Bothroyd, who won the 2000 FA Youth Cup with the Gunners, was talking to Sporting News when he claimed that Rice is a "top, top player" and that Arsenal are doing well by spending big on the midfielder. He said:

"Declan Rice is the man everyone is talking about. He's going to be the most expensive British footballer of all time and Arsenal are getting a top, top player — one of the best in his position. He's been magnificent at West Ham: their captain, their leader. And he was fantastic as they won the Europa Conference League. We haven't yet seen him perform on the biggest stage for a big club, and now he gets the chance."

He added:

"Personally, I didn't feel like Rice was the be-all and end-all. £100 million on a defensive player, who isn't a goalscoring midfielder is a lot of money. With Granit Xhaka and possibly Thomas Partey leaving, you need to bring in two top-quality midfielders. In the Champions League, Arsenal are not going to be in a position where they can rotate like they did in the Europa League last year."

Rice was also linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester City this summer. While the German club did not submit a bid, the Premier League champions saw a £90 million bid rejected, per The Athletic.

Why has Declan Rice not completed his Arsenal move yet?

David Ornstein reported in June that West Ham United had received a stunning £105 million bid from Arsenal for Declan Rice. The offer saw Manchester City pull out of the race after trying their luck with a £90 million bid.

However, despite having no other club in the race, Arteta and sporting director Edu have not yet managed to seal the deal. Recent reports suggest they are still in talks with West Ham United over the payment structure, and it is taking time.

The Athletic have added that the two clubs are close to an agreement. The latest development was the Hammers asking for the base fee to be paid in two years.

