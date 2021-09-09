"One city, two GOATs" - Manchester United put up brilliant tweet about Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli

Manchester United have come up with a brilliant tweet about Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli. The Red Devils' reply came after they received a cheeky invitation from Lancashire cricket over the possibility of a joint training session involving the two legends.

Notably, Virat Kohli is currently in Manchester ahead of the fifth Test against England and has already trained at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Stadium.

Sensing the opportunity to collaborate with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has resumed training with Manchester United, the County club decided to enquire about the possibility of a potential crossover. Termed as a session that could break the internet if it happened, Lancashire wasted no time in pitching the idea to Manchester United on Twitter.

The Red Devils swiftly replied with a wink emoticon:

"One city, two GOATs"

Coincidentally, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli will be in action this weekend at either end of Warwick Road in Stretford, where the football and cricket stadiums are situated.

But fans may have to wait longer for a potential crossover between the GOATs, especially considering the recent COVID-related developments within the touring Indian cricket team camp.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli will be eager to light up Manchester

Undoubtedly, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli will be desperate to make an impact for their respective teams this weekend in Manchester.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is gearing up for his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United on September 11. Meanwhile, Indian cricket team captain Kohli is set to take to the stage on September 10 with the intention of completing a Test series win over England.

Although they will play two different sports inside two different venues, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli will still have more than just close proximity to each other in common. Without a shadow of a doubt, both players will want to deliver match-winning performances this weekend.

Purely in terms of form, Cristiano Ronaldo holds the edge though. The Manchester United forward recently surpassed Ali Daei's to become the leading goalscorer in international football with 111 goals.

In stark contrast, Virat Kohli has struggled when it comes to his batting. The 32-year-old Indian captain smashed his last international century back in November 2019. However, there remains no doubt regarding his ability. All it could take is one innings to rekindle his best form.

As Manchester United rightly pointed out, we're talking about GOATs here.

Edited by Nived Zenith