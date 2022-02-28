"One of the poorest decisions any coach will ever make" - Ally McCoist says Kepa Arrizabalaga cost Chelsea the Carabao Cup against Liverpool 

Ally McCoist has slammed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for bringing on Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the side's penalty shootout against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

With Chelsea and Liverpool locked goalless in a pulsating game deep into extra-time, Kepa was brought on for the impressive Eduoard Mendy with just a minute left.

Kepa was the hero in penalty shootouts before this season. However, on this occasion, he would be the villain, as he skied his penalty, which cost the Blues the cup.

McCoist was scathing in his analysis of the decision to bring Kepa on by Tuchel. He told TALKSPORT in this regard:

“I get what he’s (Tuchel) trying to do, but sometimes I think you can be too clever."

McCoist highlighted Mendy's performance as, for many, the Man of the Match up until his substitution. McCoist said:

“Mendy, I don’t think he’ll have another game like that in his life. I wouldn’t have made the decision, just because I think Mendy was having one of those games."

“What if I’m a Liverpool player? I’m ecstatic with that decision! This guy for 120 minutes has been unbeatable, taking him off would’ve given the Liverpool players a boost."

McCoist continued:

“We’re sitting here with hindsight. As decisions go, it wasn’t just wrong; it was one of the poorest decisions any coach will ever make. In a move to try and win the cup, the goalkeeper actually cost you the cup.”

Before Sunday's cup final, Kepa had been Chelsea's starting goalkeeper in all of their Carabao Cup games. He successfully helped the Stamford Bridge outfit win on penalties in both the third and fourth rounds.

Would Sunday's penalty miss against Liverpool be Kepa Arrizabalaga's last contribution for Chelsea?

Edouard Mendy has been untouchable since joining the Blues in 2020.

Sunday's penalty miss could be Kepa Arrizabalaga's last appearance in a Chelsea shirt. With Edouard Mendy continuing to impress, the Spaniard has little chance of usurping him for the No.1 jersey.

There has been reported interest from both the Premier League and abroad for Kepa. Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are also said to be keeping track of the Spain international.

The 27-year-old joined the Blues in 2018 for £72 million, a world-record fee paid for a goalkeeper.

Despite a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge, his form dwindled. His infamous altercation with former manager Maurizio Sarri in the Carabao Cup final in 2019 was perhaps the beginning of Kepa's demise at the club.

The Blues lost that match to Manchester City with Kepa under the limelight for the ordeal. A move for the Spaniard may be beneficial for all parties, given the talent the shot-stopper possesses. He wouldn't want to sit on the Blues' bench for too much longer either.

