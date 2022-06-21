"One or two of those will go" - Rio Ferdinand names 4 players who are at risk of leaving Manchester United this summer  

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes "one or two" of the club's centre-backs could be on their way out of Old Trafford this summer.

Under the helm of new head coach Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils are looking to revamp their squad, particularly their defense. Manchester United conceded 69 goals in all competitions during the 2021-22 season, with 57 of them coming in the Premier League.

So far, the club have identified Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber as one of their top targets, according to Daily Mail. However, according to recent reports, the 21-year-old has been told not to move to Manchester by Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal.

Speaking on Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said that Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Eric Bailly are all at risk of leaving the club.

"I'll be interested to see what Ten Hag does in that area [defense]. We're talking about the young lad, Timber, at Ajax, a small centre-half. I'll be interested to see what happens with Varane, Lindelof, Maguire and Bailly as well. I think one or two of those will go."

According to a report by The Mirror [via football365], Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Eric Bailly. Although the Red Devils are hoping to get £20 million for the defender, it's reported that they could accept as little as £8.5 million for him.

On the other hand, Leeds United are keen on adding Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones to their ranks, as per a report by MARCA. The 30-year-old made just five appearances last season, which included just two starts, owing to his injury problems.

Manchester United looking to bolster their midfield this summer

With Paul Pogba and Juan Mata set to leave and Nemanja Matic having already joined Serie A outfit AS Roma, United are in dire need of midfield reinforcements. Hence, Erik ten Hag has prioritized the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has reportedly agreed to make a move to Old Trafford.

If the move for De Jong fails to materialize, the Red Devils could try to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves to strengthen their midfield.

United are also interested in acquiring the services of Ajax winger Antony. Journalist Pedro Almeida has indicated that the transfer will be completed soon.

While United need reinforcements in the centre-forward department as well, strengthening the midfield would ensure Cristiano Ronaldo gets adequate service up front.

