“One of the ugliest ever”, “Stan Kroenke resign” - Arsenal fans fume as images of ‘hideous’ new rumored away kit leak online

Arsenal fans express disappointment after images of the Gunners' new rumored away kit were leaked online. Back in November 2023, it was speculated that the Gunners would wear an all-new color combo for away matches in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Expand Tweet

As per the leaked images, the Arsenal away jersey for next season has a black base, along with stripes of red and green on the shoulder and collar as an homage to former Gunners players David Rocastle and Ian Wright.

The cannon of the away kit is in red, the Adidas logo is green, and the Emirates Fly Better logo is white. The panels at the top front and bottom of the jersey have a white graphic pattern.

Fans flooded social media with posts criticizing the Gunners' new rumored away kit. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote:

"I’ve never seen a black shirt that’s uglier than this."

Another added:

"its horrible , disgusting why the green it looks badddd."

"That green colour looks hideous," chimed in a fan.

One user wrote:

"Looks like a GK kit."

Another commented:

"I wish we would stick to our traditional away colors."

"Arsenal is a British football club why is becoming so woke?...these colours don't make any sense," wrote one fan.

One account mocked:

"This come with a bandana?"

While another posted:

"I would fire them just for this. I’m not even an Arsenal supporter."

The colors in the Gunners' new rumored away kit have previously been used in a limited edition training kit, which was designed to celebrate the friendship between two club legends, Ian Wright and David Rocastle. The trainer was called the Honor Oak, which is a reference to the part of London where both players grew up.

Arsenal bagged a 3-2 win in Sunday's north London derby

The Gunners faced Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League fixture on April 28, winning 3-2 at Spurs' home ground.

Tottenham's midfielder Pierre-Emile Højbjerg netted an own goal in the 15th minute before Bukayo Saka doubled the away side's lead in the 27th minute. Kai Havertz made it 3-0 in the 38th minute while the home side was unable to open their scoring by the end of the first half.

Cristian Romero scored Tottenham's first goal in the 64th minute before Son Heung-min successfully netted a penalty in the 87th minute.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 80 points in 35 matches. Arsenal will next be in Premier League action against Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on May 4.