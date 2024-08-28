"One to watch right up until the deadline" - Journalist says Arsenal and Chelsea target will have to leave current club this summer

The Ahtletic journalist David Ornstein reckons the race for Napoli stiker Victor Osimhen, an Arsenal and Chelsea target, is set to go down to the wire. The Nigerian has been wanting to leave for a while.

With Blues striker Romelu Lukaku set to arrive at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Osimhen is likely moving out in the next few days. The 26-year-old has had a long line of suitors this summer, with PSG and Al-Ahli also being in the fray apart from the aforementioned Premier League duo.

Providing an update on Osimhen's situation, Ornstein said that it's not yet clear where the striker could move to and whether it would be a permanent transfer or loan move (as per TBR):

“Victor Osimhen is one to watch right up until the deadline. It would be remarkable to see him leave on loan, his stock has fallen a bit, options and obligations, could a permanent deal happen? Or does it not happen at all? He has to move by the sounds of it. PSG have been interested, but I don’t know if they will pursue it any further."

Osimhen, 25, played a key role in Napoli's 2022-23 Serie A triumph - the club's first league success in more than three decades - contributing 26 goals and five assists in 32 games.

What's next for Arsenal and Chelsea?

Arsenal and Chelsea have had decent starts to the season, especially the Gunners. Mikel Arteta's side opened their new Premier League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In their next outing, the Gunners won 2-0 at Aston Villa - who had won 2-0 at the Emirates earlier this year to scupper Arteta's side's title hopes. The Gunners eventually ended two points behind Manchester City - who won an unprecedented fourth straight league title.

The Villa win marked the first time in more than 50 years that the Gunners won their first two league games of a season without conceding. They will look to keep that run going when they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 31).

Meanwhile, Chelsea opened the season with a 2-0 home loss to City before returning to winning ways with a 2-0 home win win over Servette in the UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

Enzo Maresca's side then thumped West Ham United 6-2 away in the Premier League and next travel to Servette for the concluding leg of their play-off tie.

