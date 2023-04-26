"Only a disgrace to yourself" - Pundit slams former Chelsea star Andriy Shevchenko for saying Arsenal player is best in the world in his position

Viktor Leonenko has hit back at former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko's claim about Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko being one of the best left-backs in the world.

Shevchenko lauded praise on Zinchenko, 26, while a guest on CBS Sports Golazo. He lauded the Gunners' defender for his leadership qualities, saying:

“He has developed and grown so much, the captain of the Ukrainian national team, one of the best left-backs this season. He deserves all of this for his passion for football, his discipline, his desire and ambition.”

However, Zinchenko isn't held in quite as high regard by Leonenko. The Ukrainian pundit thoroughly disagrees with Shevchenko's claim. He said (via FanDay):

“Andriy Shevchenko said that Zinchenko is the best left-back in the world...Friends, what do you think I think about Sheva? (Paolo) Maldini? Roberto Carlos? Well, it is just offhand."

Leonenko continued by acknowledging the need to support your own players but gave a damning verdict on Shevchenko's praise:

“Andriy, don’t be crazy. I understand that it is necessary to support (our players). But throwing stardom like that is only a disgrace to yourself.”

Zinchenko has impressed for Arsenal this season since arriving from Manchester City last summer. The left-back has featured 30 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

However, Zinchenko's last two outings have been disappointing ones. He was at fault for Liverpool's equalizer in a 2-2 draw at Anfield on April 9. He followed that up with a poor showing in a 3-3 draw with Southampton at the Emirates on April 21.

There are plenty of other left-backs that have shone in the Premier League this season. Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Chelsea's Ben Chilwell, and Manchester City's makeshift left-back Nathan Ake have all impressed.

Hence, Leonenko's argument has some merit but Zinchenko has been vital for Arsenal. The Ukrainian's arrival has coincided with the Gunners' title challenge. They have lost three of 24 league games with Zinchenko starting.

Chelsea duo Reece James and Mason Mount ruled out of Arsenal clash

Reece James and Mason Mount won't face the Gunners.

Arsenal will continue their title pursuit when they host Chelsea at the Emirates on May 2. This will come just six days after the Gunners' clash with Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash.

Mikel Arteta's side are top of the league, holding a two-point lead over second-placed City, having played two more games. Meanwhile, Chelsea's season has been one to forget as they sit 11th.

The Blues have faltered but they haven't been helped by injuries. Their latest setback concerns Mason Mount and Reece James. Caretaker boss Frank Lampard has essentially ruled both players out for the rest of the season. He said:

"Reece James unavailable. Probably for the season. Mason Mount probably the same. Potential for the last game but probably not. Kai won't be available tomorrow."

This means the English duo will be unavailable for Chelsea's encounter with the Gunners. Arteta's side won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in November.

