"Only Pique left" - Xavi hints at Barcelona's plans for the January transfer window

Barcelona manager Xavi has admitted that he does not expect the Blaugrana to be active during the upcoming winter transfer window as there are no gaping holes to fill.

Football clubs in Europe returned to action following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this week. As they regain their momentum, they will also have an eye on the forthcoming transfer window, which opens on Sunday, January 1.

Several clubs, including Liverpool, have already gotten deals across the line as they look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season. Meanwhile, the likes of Barcelona have been linked with players ahead of the opening of the window.

The Catalans have notably been credited with an interest in Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic, who is also a target for Chelsea. They have been linked with a shock move for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio as well.

However, Xavi has now claimed that Barcelona will have a relatively quiet winter transfer window. The Blaugrana coach explained that he is happy with the players at his disposal and is confident of competing on all fronts with the squad he has.

The Spanish tactician pointed out that Gerard Pique is the only player to have left the club since the start of the season. He is hopeful that more players will not move away from Camp Nou between now and the end of the season. Xavi told a press conference [via Mundo Deportivo]:

"I think it will be a quiet winter market, I am very happy with what I have and with these we are going to compete for the four titles, which is the objective. Only Pique left and I hope no one else leaves."

Pique notably announced his retirement from football last month after falling down the pecking order at Barcelona. He then played his last match for the team in their 2-0 win over Almeria in La Liga.

Barcelona are first in La Liga this season

It is worth noting that the Catalans are currently placed first in the La Liga points table. They have 37 points to their name after 14 matches and are two points ahead of reigning champions Real Madrid.

Xavi's side, though, failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. They are scheduled to face Manchester United in the knockout round play-offs of the Europa League in February instead.

The Camp Nou outfit will lock horns with CF Intercity in the third round of the Copa del Rey on January 4. However, La Liga is the title Barcelona are desperate to win this season.

