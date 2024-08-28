"Open to a move to Chelsea or Juventus" - Journalist provides update on Manchester United star's transfer stance

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Shah reckons Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has no qualms about a move to Chelsea or Juventus. The 24-year-old seemingly faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

Since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021, he has contributed 12 goals and six assists in 83 games across competitions. He missed most of last season due to a public altercation with manager Erik ten Hag and was banished from the first-team environment.

After spending the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at his former club BvB, he's back at Old Trafford. Following a reported rapproachment with Ten Hag, Sancho featured in the FA Community Shield loss on penalties to Manchester City.

However, Sancho was subsequently excluded from the squad for the first two Premier League games of the season and reportedly wants to move out (as per Metro).

Amidst reports of interest from both Chelsea and Juventus, Shah has said that the winger is ready to move to either club and that United won't seek a replacement (as per Sky Sports).

"Sancho is open to a move to either Chelsea or Juventus. Manchester United do not need to replace Jadon Sancho if he was to leave."

Sancho is contracted with United for two more years but might have already played his last for the club.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United opened their season with a loss to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. After opening the scoring late on through Alejandro Garnacho, they conceded an 89th-minute equaliser to Bernardo Silva as penalties ensued.

In the resulting shootout, the Red Devils led 3-1, but misses from Sancho and Jonny Evans meant that Pep Guardiola's side clinched a 7-6 win to clinch their first piece of silverware for the season.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways in their Premier League opener, beating Fulham 1-0 at home, thanks to new signing Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench for a late winner.

However, Erik ten Hag's side slumped to a 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion in their next league outing at the weekend. After Danny Welbeck had opened the scoring against his former side in the first half, Amad Diallo equalised at the hour mark.

Alejandro Garnacho saw a potential winner ruled out for offside in the build-up before Joao Pedro scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner. The Red Devils next take on Liverpool at home in the league on Sunday (September 1).

