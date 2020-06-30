Out of contract EPL star Joe Hart opens up on unusual position: "I don't need to change people's opinion"

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has lifted the lid on his deteriorating EPL career.

Joe Hart has a record four EPL Golden Glove awards to his name.

Joe Hart won two EPL titles with Manchester City

EPL star Joe Hart has reflected on his deteriorating career since Pep Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City, admitting to the difficulties he faced when the Spaniard informed him that he wasn't needed at the club anymore.

The former England international gave an honest assessment of what his next destination will be, along with providing a detailed review of the situation he endured at EPL side Manchester City when Guardiola took charge.

Four-time EPL Golden Glove winner Hart, ready for his new challenge, also added that he doesn't have to prove anything to anybody. All his requires at present, is for a club to show faith in him.

The veteran goalkeeper joined Burnley in difficult circumstances when both Nick Pope and Tom Heaton were sidelined with long-term injuries, but was again pushed out of the reckoning once the latter regained full fitness.

Also read: 5 records that EPL 2019/20 champions Liverpool shattered en route their historic season

"He didn't want me at the club anymore," says EPL's Hart

Joe Hart has four EPL Golden Glove awards

Advertisement

In the current EPL season, Hart has not managed a single appearance as opposed to the 19 he made last term.

He had a fine loan spell at Torino, but since then, the 33-year-old's career has lost direction. Since the start of the 2017/18 season, he has only managed 38 EPL appearances. To make matters worse, he was also released by Burnley earlier today and thus, is currently without a club.

Hart was arguably the best goalkeeper in the EPL just over five years ago, but Guardiola came in and pushed him out of the club in no time. Reflecting on the same, the shot-stopped said:

"It's definitely not been perfect. I had a rise from 2009 onwards, just such a steady progression, reaching heights, winning leagues, playing for my country and in the Champions League semi-final."

The EPL star continued:

"But football has got this way of levelling things out, and I appreciate that. You know, the manager came in at Manchester City where I was doing most of my 'winning', and he didn't want me at the club anymore. So, that is what it is."

Offering insight on what his next move will be, the former EPL winner stated:

"I don't own a football club, but I've definitely got a plan. I have definitely got a position I have put myself in, and I'm looking forward to the future. I have nothing to hold me back."

Hart in the UCL for EPL side Manchester City

Hart's case of hamartia has been rather demotivating for him, as it would be for any professional in that situation. There have been criticisms on his abilities since Guardiola doubted him, but the keeper knows he has got nothing to prove to anyone anymore.

Speaking on whether these perceptions have affected him, the EPL star added:

"It's so uncontrollable. The only way that maybe I could control that is if I turned up on the pitch, dribbled around three players and scored. That's not going to happen. I'm not going to be able to change people's opinion. I don't really need to. I don't have to justify my style of play."

It'll be interesting to see if Joe Hart will remain in the EPL or look elsewhere for a new challenge. Certainly, there is no doubt over his shot-stopping abilities. Perhaps, teams such as Arsenal, who have been rocked by injury to Bernd Leno, could make a move for the established EPL goalkeeper.

Also read: EPL giants Manchester United’s 2020/21 Adidas home kit leaked online