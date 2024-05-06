“Out of this world" - Chelsea fans in awe as wonderkid Kendry Paez scores outrageous goal for Independiente del Valle

Future Chelsea prodigy Kendry Paez scored a wondergoal for Independiente del Valle in their 1-0 win against Deportivo Cuenca on Sunday (May 5).

The match was poised at 0-0 until the 52nd minute, with Independiente del Valle dominating but unable to find an opening through Cuenca's solid backline. However, Paez didn't need an opening as he wrapped his left foot around a loose ball almost 30 yards from the goal. The swerving and curling ball flew into the right corner of the net and made it 1-0 for the home team.

The match ended with Independiente del Balle winning by the solitary goal, taking them to second place (25 points) in the LigaPro table, only one point behind league leaders Aucas. According to Sofascore, Kendry Paez had a passing success rate of 96% with an 80 % long-ball accuracy. The midfielder received a rating of 8.3.

Paez joined Independiente del Valle in 2018 at just 12. His performances for the youth side drew the attention of European clubs at a very early age. According to Diario Ole, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United were the two big clubs that seemed interested in the Ecuadorian prodigy before Chelsea got the deal. Manchester United even tabled an offer for the midfielder, but it was rejected in December 2022.

On February 25, Paez made his debut for the Independiente del Valle senior team and scored a goal in their 3-1 win over Mushuc Runa. In doing so, the future Chelsea star became the youngest debutant and goal scorer in the Ecuadorian top flight.

The midfielder has also impressed on the international stage. On September 12, 2023, he made his debut for the Equadorian senior team and assisted Felix Torres in their 2-1 win over Uruguay. On October 12, the future Chelsea talent scored his first goal for his country against Bolivia, making him the youngest scorer in the history of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, at 16 years and 161 days.

Chelsea can only sign Kendry Paez in 2025 when he turns 18

On June 5, 2023, Chelsea announced their deal with Independiente del Valle to sign Kendry Paez for a reported price of €20m (via Fabrizio Romano). However, the Ecuadorian midfielder can only move to Stamford Bridge after his 18th birthday, meaning he will join the European club after May 5, 2025.

FIFA's policy restricts the international transfer of minors. However, there is no prohibition on contract deals and agreements. Chelsea took advantage of that in 2023 and confirmed the future transfer talks before any other European giants could hijack the deal.

The Blues are seventh on the Premier League table. Kendry Paez's addition will help bolster the midfield and hopefully, propel them into the top four places next season.