"They drew an awful lot of games" - John Terry makes bold claim about Arsenal's Invincibles team, says 2004/05 Chelsea were as good as them

Chelsea icon John Terry believes that his former side's Premier League victory in 2005 is as good an achievement as Arsenal's Invincibles in the season prior.

During the 2003-04 campaign, the Gunners went on a historic unbeaten run under legendary manager Arsene Wenger to win the league title and were labeled the Invincibles for their accomplishment.

The following season, Chelsea won the league in dominant fashion as well, conceding only 15 goals the entire season and losing just one game against Manchester City away.

Terry, who captained the side and played a key role as a center-back, has claimed that both achievements should be on par. The Englishman pointed out that Arsenal drew 12 games during their unbeaten season.

Terry said (via The Sun):

"I'm going to upset a couple of people here, but I think that season was as good as the Invincibles season for Arsenal. They drew an awful lot of games."

"We only lost once, away to Man City. Paulo Ferreira gave away a penalty early on in the game and we should have come back and won."

Terry added:

"When you look at the goals we conceded that year, we conceded against sides you wouldn't expect if I'm honest and that's no disrespect to them. Looking back today, that could have maybe been nine or 10 goals conceded."

The Chelsea icon concluded:

"I don't think it's a record that's ever going to be beaten if I'm honest. I certainly hope it's not and I'm very proud of what we did defensively."

