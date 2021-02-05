Ozan Kabak earns international clearance as he eyes debut for Liverpool 

Ahead of the Manchester City game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed in his virtual press conference that Ozan Kabak is eligible to play in Sunday's fixture, having received his international clearance.

Brought to Anfield loan from struggling Bundesliga side Schalke 04, Kabak had to wait to kick start his Liverpool career. Ben Davies, who was bought on the same day, found himself on the bench against Brighton. With Liverpool already facing a defensive crisis, the Turkish International could very well make his debut against Pep Guardiola's men.

Kabak received his international clearance to play for Liverpool.

The 20-year-old Turkey international watched his side succumb to 15th-placed Brighton on Wednesday. When asked about Kabak’s availability for Sunday’s game, Klopp confirmed that the new signing would be available to play against the current Premier League leaders.

Jurgen Klopp confirms Ozan Kabak's international clearance has come through. Available for #LFC v Manchester City. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 5, 2021

The Liverpool manager, however, remained coy on Kabak’s debut for the weekend. He stated that both Davies and Kabak have trained and have studied a ‘center-half movie’ in an analysis meeting.

A Liverpool debut for Kabak amid defensive setbacks

Joel Matip will miss the remainder of the season due to the ankle injury he sustained against Tottenham.

Liverpool suffered a second successive Anfield loss against Brighton in midweek, and with Manchester City up next, Kabak is likely to make his debut in the Reds' depleted backline. Liverpool, who have already lost Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, lost Joel Matip during the game against Tottenham.

Advertisement

Matip’s injury forced the owners into spending as Liverpool got busy on deadline day to get Ben Davies from Preston and Kabak from Schalke 04.

Jurgen Klopp to the club's official website: “Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season. But he will be ready for the start of the next pre-season and finally everything will be sorted.” — David Lynch (@dmlynch) February 1, 2021

Kabak, who was officially unveiled on Tuesday night after completing his loan deal until the end of the season, claimed it was an honor to be a part of the Liverpool squad.

'LFC was my childhood club - this is a dream' ❤️



🎥 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 first interview with @ozankabak4... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 2, 2021

Jurgen Klopp could relieve Jordan Henderson of center back duties and allow the skipper to return to midfield if the Turkish international makes his debut against Manchester City. Another loss could end Liverpool's title defense dreams for the Reds, and to avoid defeat.