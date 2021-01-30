Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria eager to play with Lionel Messi at club level

Paris Saint-Germain star Angel Di Maria has admitted that he would be very happy if he got the chance to play with Lionel Messi at club level.

Messi and Di Maria have enjoyed some good moments with the Argentina national team, but the two attackers have not played together for a club.

The former Real Madrid man has stated that it was his dream to play with Lionel Messi on a more consistent basis.

"I always had the dream of playing with Messi in a club team. Every time we go to the Argentine national team, it seems very short. I always had the dream of playing with him, having him by my side every day." said Di Maria.

06-07: 17 ⚽

07-08: 16 ⚽

08-09: 38 ⚽

09-10: 47 ⚽

10-11: 53 ⚽

11-12: 73 ⚽

12-13: 60 ⚽

13-14: 41 ⚽

14-15: 58 ⚽

15-16: 41 ⚽

16-17: 54 ⚽

17-18 45 ⚽

18-19: 51 ⚽

19-20: 31 ⚽

20-21: 15* ⚽



Lionel Messi has scored 15+ goals for the last 15 seasons 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QXauG1SQNa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 28, 2021

Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the greatest players to have played the game, having enjoyed tremendous success with Barcelona. However, his contract expires in the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have been heavily linked with Lionel Messi, with the Argentina international showing no signs of wanting to sign a new deal with Barcelona.

Angel Di Maria admits his wife wants him to stay on as a cook if Lionel Messi comes to Paris

Di Maria and Lionel Messi before an Argentina match

Di Maria has played with some of the best players of the modern generation, having enjoyed successful stints at Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentina international has said that he would happily retire if he could play with Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

"I had the chance to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé. Playing with Leo ... I could retire happily." said Di Maria

However, the former Manchester United man's Paris Saint-Germain contract expires in the summer. Di Maria has admitted that his wife wants him to stay on as a cook if Lionel Messi joins Paris Saint-Germain.

"My wife told me ‘if Leo comes, we stay and at the very least you can stay on as a cook.’ That tells you everything. [...] It would be the best. I couldn’t ask for anything more in football." said Di Maria

Lionel Messi has been persistently linked with Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, but various top European clubs are keeping an eye on his situation.

🎁 Only Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi (both 47) have created more clear-cut goalscoring chances than Angel Di Maria (45) in Europe's top 5 leagues since the start of last season



🗞️ Tottenham are interested in signing the PSG winger on a free this summer, claims @lequipe pic.twitter.com/GvSSb3kELT — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 26, 2021

Also Read: Sergino Dest reveals why he chose Barcelona over Bayern Munich