Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe responds to comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be calling time on their careers in just a few years' time and many have tipped Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe to take over from them. While the hype continues, the Frenchman has distanced himself from any comparison with the legendary duo.

“I'm not the only one who knows. Everybody knows,” the Paris Saint-Germain attacker explained. “If you tell yourself that you will do better than them, it goes beyond ego or determination: it is lack of awareness.”

20 - Kylian Mbappe v Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo at 20 years old (club all comps + country):



Mbappe 🇫🇷 - 150 games (73 goals)



Messi 🇦🇷 - 84 games (30 goals)



C. Ronaldo 🇵🇹 - 123 games (23 goals)



Crazy. pic.twitter.com/jTYlzcUNv2 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 20, 2018

Mbappe also added:

“Those players are incomparable. They have broken all the laws of statistics. They have had ten, fifteen extraordinary years.”

Kylian Mbappe, however, admitted that he uses Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as a benchmark for the standards that are expected of him. He also acknowledged that the duo help him understand how he can raise his own level. Mbappe continued:

“You always compare yourself to the best in your sport, just as the baker compares himself to the best bakers around him. Who makes the best croissant, the best pain au chocolat?”

“I watch the games of other great players to see what they do. I know how to do this, but can the others do it too? I think other players are watching me too. I think that pushes footballers to elevate their game.”

Messi & Ronaldo's goalscoring records in Knockout Rounds are amazingly similar...



RONALDO 🥊📊

👕 204 games

⚽️ 133 goals

🅰️ 30 assists



MESSI 🥊📊

👕 205 games

⚽️ 132 goals

🅰️ 68 assists pic.twitter.com/ZZgNMoR1Yc — MessivsRonaldo.app (@mvsrapp) July 17, 2021

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been at the summit of the game for almost two decades. They have broken one record after the other and have helped their respective teams claim glory on numerous occasions.

The duo maintained an incredible rivalry during their time in Spain that helped them to be at the top of their game. Ronaldo then left for Juventus in 2018 and his Argentine counterpart joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo join forces at Paris Saint-Germain?

Lionel Messi (left) with Cristiano Ronaldo

Ever since Lionel Messi left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer, there have been several rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a swoop to the Parc des Princes as well. As per reports, the Parisians are looking to create a dream attacking trident with the duo joined by Neymar upfront.

While nothing concrete has developed so far, there's a huge chance such a move could materialize. The Portuguese is already in the last year on his contract with Juventus and is reportedly working on his next destination. Considering the number of elite superstars who have moved to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, it wouldn't be a surprise if CR7 follows suit.

