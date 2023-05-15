Patrick Vieira pinpoints biggest difference between Arsenal and Manchester City in Premier League title race

Patrick Vieira has identified physicality as the telling difference between Arsenal and Manchester City in this season's Premier League title race.

The Gunners lost 3-0 against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates yesterday (May 14) to hand the Cityzens a massive advantage. Pep Guardiola's side have 85 points from 35 games, leading the Gunners by four points with a game in hand.

According to Vieira, Arsenal have lacked the physical dominance in their team that Manchester City possess. The Gunners have their fair share of physically strong and dominant players, including Gabriel Magalhaes and Granit Xhaka.

However, William Saliba's back injury since March has meant Mikel Arteta's team have been without their most formidable defensive player for nine games running. Takehiro Tomiyasu being ruled out for the season with a knee injury hasn't helped either.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the Gunners' loss against the Seagulls, Vieira said, via Manchester Evening News:

"What they (Arsenal) are missing is this physical presence. This kind of leadership where people can get at the back of players when they are not performing at the level that Arsenal expect. For me, they will have to build a team with more personality and more competitiveness..."

Vieira, who typified all the traits he says the north London giants currently lack in abundance, added:

"...They are playing some really good football, but there is still a difference between them and Manchester City. When you look at Manchester City you look at the physical attributes of the players, the physicality. They are six foot three or six foot four, so it’s important for Arsenal and Mikel [Arteta] to identify what they are missing and try to improve that side of the game."

The Gunners also boasted the youngest squad in the league at the turn of the year.

Manchester City can win PL title against Chelsea after Arsenal slip-up

Manchester City need three points to confirm their status as Premier League champions for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

A win in their next game, which is against Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday (May 21), will ensure the league title with two games remaining. The task would have been hard for Arsenal even if they beat Brighton, as the Cityzens would have still needed to drop points in at least two games.

The defeat against the Seagulls has effectively sealed their fate barring a massive slip-up from City. Manchester City can now afford more attention to their cup games as they chase the treble.

They face Real Madrid in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals on May 17 and take on Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

