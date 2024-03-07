Paul Merson's predictions for Liverpool vs Manchester City and other Premier League GW28 fixtures

Liverpool vs Manchester City is the biggest game of the Premier League, at least until the end of the month when Man City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. The title race is heating up and the game at Anfield is an absolutely massive game of football.

As we head into another huge week, here are my predictions for matchday 28 of the Premier League.

Manchester United vs Everton

Erik ten Hag

This is a good time to play Manchester United if you're Everton, but the Toffees just can't seem to win a game at the moment! They've gone ten games without a win in the Premier League and the last time they scored more than one goal in a league game was way back in December!

I'm just going to fancy Manchester United here as I can't see the goal threat from Everton. The Red Devils keeping a clean sheet and getting a comfortable win is a bit unusual this season, but I can see them getting the job done at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS can easily pull the plug on Erik ten Hag, but the hard part is to hire a manager who they really want. Ten Hag's job looks like it's not completely safe and a lot will depend on how the current campaign draws to a close.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-0 Everton

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town

Rob Edwards

Luton did incredibly well to level the game against Aston Villa last week but ended up on the losing side. Palace have a bit more guile about them, so I'm going to give them the edge in this one.

Liverpool vs Manchester City is a huge game at the top, but this one could prove to be an equally important game in terms of the relegation battle. Luton have some good fixtures, but they've lost five games on the trot and need to start chipping away with a point or two here and there as it all adds up at the end.

This is a game they shouldn't lose, but unfortunately, I think they will.

Eberechi Eze is one of Palace's brightest players and I think he's got a decent chance of making it into Gareth Southgate's squad for the Euros. He's got that X-factor about him and you need players like that to win a major tournament.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Luton Town

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United

Andoni Iraola

I don't know where to start with Sheffield United. If you're a Sheffield United fan, you have to be one of the most loyal human beings in the world to make the four-hour trip to the Vitality Stadium for this one, that's all I'll say! They've been all over the place and the way they lose football matches is not good enough. It also makes me think just how bad Derby County were when they finished a Premier League season with 11 points - they must have been some team, my god!

If Bournemouth win this, they are probably safe and can breathe a lot easier between now and the end of the season. I can't see anything but a home win and I think they'll do so quite comfortably.

Prediction: Bournemouth 3-0 Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Fulham

Marco Silva

Fulham have turned a corner and are on a bit of a run, while you could say Wolves are also in good form despite losing last weekend. Both these teams have had good seasons and are well-safe, so this could be an entertaining game of football.

Pedro Neto is a player I've spoken about countless times this season - he's a fantastic talent. He could play for any team in world football including Manchester City, I can't see him staying at Wolves beyond the end of the season. Before his injury, I thought he was a bit greedy, but he's come back an even better player and is making the right decision more often than not.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Fulham

Arsenal vs Brentford

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are on a mindblowing run - I can't see anything but a comfortable win. They'll move to the top of the table if they manage to secure all three points and could stay there if Liverpool drop points against Manchester City, so this is an important game for them.

Mikel Arteta's side have a huge chance of winning the Premier League title this season and I just hope they are tuned in and show the right attitude week in and week out. The Premier League is the ultimate goal, so they should forget about the UEFA Champions League game against Porto despite trailing 1-0 - that game will take care of itself.

Brentford turned it on against Chelsea in the second half, but Arsenal are a better team by some distance and should breeze through this game. If they lose or draw this one, they are out of the Premier League title race in my opinion, as they face Manchester City next! That said, Arsenal's goal difference could turn out to be absolutely invaluable come the end of the season - that's effectively an extra point! It could well come down to that, you never know.

Prediction: Arsenal 4-0 Brentford

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Unai Emery

If Tottenham lose this one, they'll go eight points behind Aston Villa. They'd still have a game in hand, but this is more of a 'don't lose' kind of game for Ange Postecoglou and his team.

Both teams play such a high line and have a bunch of talented attacking players, so this will be an entertaining game of football. If Villa win, I think they'll put the top-four race to bed, which is honestly an unbelievable feat.

I'm looking at their squads and the seasons they've had so far, but I just can't seem to separate them.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-2 Tottenham

West Ham United vs Burnley

David Moyes

Good game for West Ham and I think they'll win it. Burnley had 75% possession against Bournemouth but somehow ended up losing 2-0 at home. They can't defend to save their lives and can't really score goals either - which isn't a good recipe if you want to stay in the Premier League.

West Ham were under a bit of pressure a few weeks ago, but suddenly, they scored seven goals in two games and have turned a corner. They are seventh in the league above the likes of Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion, while they are also in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League and won the Conference League last year!

David Moyes has done an unbelievable job at the club, fair play to him.

Prediction: West Ham 3-0 Burnley

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Nottingham Forest

Roberto De Zerbi

Forest had opportunities to clear the ball before Darwin Nunez's late winner for Liverpool. They had enough chances to diffuse the situation but they didn't, so its important for them to move on from that.

Brighton faced Everton, Wolves and Fulham in their last three games and somehow ended up with zero wins in that run, which doesn't make for good reading for a team with lofty ambitions. I do think they will win this one, though.

Forest are fourth bottom in the league but have hired a referee to work with them. I just don't get it - go hire a goalkeeping coach or someone who can coach your forwards! But fair play to Mark Clattenburg - if Forest want to give him money then why not? He's done really well to get that job, to be fair.

Prediction: Brighton 3-1 Forest

Liverpool vs Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp

It all comes down to Mohamed Salah's availability. He's back in full training and if he's fit and raring to go, I give Liverpool the edge at Anfield. They are absolutely formidable at Anfield and should be able to field a strong XI despite injuries to Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota, amongst others.

Conor Bradley has been outstanding since coming into the team and should keep his spot at right back. He'll come up against Jeremy Doku, but the lad hasn't put a foot wrong in his young Liverpool career so far, so I doubt Jurgen Klopp will bench him for Joe Gomez. The Englishman might be the safer option, but Bradley is much better going forward and Liverpool will need his energy down the right flank to make their presence felt in the game.

Salah versus Nathan Ake will be one to watch out for. Ake is a fantastic player, but he fell asleep against Alejandro Garnacho last week and was responsible for playing Bruno Fernandes onside for Marcus Rashford's goal.

I think Bradley's done outstandingly well, he needs to play. He'll probably play against Doku but that's okay. Salah vs Ake could be a key battle.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are four points behind Newcastle with a game in hand, so this is an absolutely massive game for them. If they can win this and go on a bit of a run, it may not be all doom and gloom for Mauricio Pochettino, whose position at the club is likely to be re-evaluated at the end of the season.

The Blues are slowly getting better, but they tend to have phases in games. They need to be more consistent over the course of the 90 minutes to start winning more games. Chelsea have some nice games coming up and could end the season well, so I'm going for a 2-1 home win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United