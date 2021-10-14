Paul Merson's predictions for Leicester City vs Manchester United and other Premier League GW8 fixtures

The Premier League is back after an eventful international break. This is a situation that a handful of managers will dread, as a few players are unavailable due to COVID-19 regulations, while some others are injured.

Before the internationals, Liverpool and Manchester City played out one of the games of the Premier League season so far, as they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Anfield. Both sides have winnable games this weekend and will look to get three points on the board, with Liverpool kicking off proceedings with an early kick-off at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Will Claudio Ranieri produce one of the shocks of the season by getting one over Jurgen Klopp and co in his first game as Watford boss? Only time will tell.

Watford vs Liverpool

Leeds United v Liverpool - Premier League

Welcome back to the Premier League, Claudio Ranieri! Watford have changed managers hoping to get a bit of a boost, but I think this game will be too much for them. Liverpool are scoring goals for fun, so I just don't see how Watford can outscore them, while they most definitely aren't good enough defensively to keep them out.

I'm going for a 3-1 Liverpool win. The away side have been a bit vulnerable at the back in recent weeks and this is not something you'd usually associate with them, but I don't see anything other than a Liverpool win in this one.

Prediction: Watford 1-3 Liverpool

Southampton vs Leeds United

Newcastle United v Leeds United - Premier League

These are two struggling teams, but I think it will be a good game of Premier League football. Leeds United got a really good result against Watford before the international break, but Southampton are in desperate need of points and would've highlighted this game earlier in the season to get some points.

I like watching both these teams and looking at how they've played in recent weeks, I'm predicting an exciting 2-2 draw.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Leeds United

Norwich City vs Brighton

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Brighton played some really good football against Arsenal. It's not like they created too many chances and were unlucky not to win or something, but they showed their class against one of the Premier League's big sides and have been in good form this season.

I can't see Norwich City winning a football match and I'm finding it hard to get them a win regardless of the circumstances. They are struggling really badly, so I see nothing but a comfortable Brighton win away from home.

Prediction: Norwich City 0-2 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Premier League

Oooh, good game again! Aston Villa, in my opinion, are waiting to explode. I always keep saying that when you play the likes of Brighton and Aston Villa in the Premier League and come away with three points, they are really good wins.

Wolves @Wolves

⚽️ Jota, Bonatini

🆚 Aston Villa⏪ Recovapro.co.uk To get you in the mood for Saturday...📅 14/10/2017⚽️ Jota, Bonatini🆚 Aston Villa⏪ #OnThisDay To get you in the mood for Saturday...📅 14/10/2017

⚽️ Jota, Bonatini

🆚 Aston Villa⏪ #OnThisDay | Recovapro.co.uk https://t.co/ZdOxScSB0w

Wolves miss way too many chances for my liking, although Raul Jimenez seems to be back in form. The goal he scored against Southampton was absolutely mindblowing, but this is a big derby game and I'm going to go for a Villa win.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves

Also Read: "When things go wrong, they always look for foreigners" - Louis van Gaal says 'history is repeating itself' at Barcelona

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian