Paul Scholes names one condition to be met before Manchester United decide on new Paul Pogba contract 

Paul Scholes weighed in on Paul Pogba's current situation with Manchester United and revealed how the Red Devils have "got to try and keep" him.

However, he stated he has one condition for the French midfielder's new contract at Old Trafford. Paul wants United to go all in for Pogba if he stays consistent with his performances, something he's managed to do with his national team.

Here's what the legendary midfielder said:

"I think there is a big debate. You’d probably say half of the people want him, the other half wouldn’t be that bothered if he went. Everybody is a little bit unsure because he doesn’t do it week in and week out."

Paul added:

"I think the middle of the pitch is a little bit of a problem for us. If he is on song and plays to his ability like he does for France every time he seems to play for them then you’ve got to try and keep him."

Paul Pogba's consistency has been a matter of much debate ever since he made his way to Manchester United. The 28-year-old is in the last year of his contract. He could leave the red side of Manchester on a free transfer unless a new deal is agreed upon.

Will Paul Pogba leave Manchester United?

The Frenchman has been linked to several teams, including PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid.

However, he enjoyed a lot of success during his time in Turin and has been pretty vocal about his love for the Bianconeri.

He featured in France's squad that managed a comeback against Belgium in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

Pogba revealed in the post-match interview that he's close friends with Paulo Dybala and feels good whenever he's in Turin. However, he reiterated in the same breath that he will decide his future move in the summer of next year.

Interestingly, Cristiano Ronaldo has vested his interest in Federico Chiesa and has urged Manchester United to bring him on board.

While this is a pipe dream for now, the two could be involved in a swap deal. It could see Paul Pogba leave for Turin, and the Italian could fly in the opposite direction.

Paul Pogba has already registered seven assists for Manchester United but has looked devoid of creativity in his last few games. His creativity looked feeble even in the UEFA Nations League final as France defeated 2-1 to lift the title.

