Paul Scholes says Manchester United star asked to meet him in training ground after taking offense over criticism this season

Paul Scholes has claimed a current Manchester United player reached out to him and requested a face-to-face conversation after taking offense to criticism.

The Red Devils are going through one of the worst spells in their history, as they currently sit in the 13th position on the Premier League table. Given their current form, the players are, of course, bound to be subjected to criticisms.

In February, Scholes took a dig at Rubem Amorim for his tactical choices in an FA Cup match with Leicester City. His most recent criticism of his former side came in the 196th Manchester derby that was played on Sunday.

Paul Scholes has always pulled no punches in his assessment of the current Manchester United squad. In a recent discussion on The Overlap Fan Debate, Scholes was asked whether players have a go at his comments.

In response, the legendary midfielder said (via Football 365):

“Players can be a little bit touchy these days. I had a player [from Manchester United], this year, who contacted me and wasn’t happy with some of the things I’d said. He wanted to meet me at the training ground, and I said, ‘Of course, no problem,’ and gave him my number but he never got back to me."

“I would have done it. If I’m saying things I believe and he wants me to explain why, it wouldn’t have been a nice conversation, but I said if they or anyone else has a problem, there’s my phone number," Scholes added.

Paul Scholes spent his entire career at Manchester United, and he won a plethora of trophies in his 21 years at the club. He played 716 games for the Manchester-based side, scoring 155 goals and providing 82 assists.

“Should be taken with a pinch of salt’’ – Manchester United legend Paul Scholes says comments from pundits shouldn’t affect players

Speaking further, Paul Scholes opined that players shouldn’t allow whatever pundits say about them to get to them and should only be concerned about what the managers, coaching staff, and teammates think.

The former United midfielder said via the aforementioned report:

“What we say [as pundits] shouldn’t affect a player. “The only people that should affect the players is what the manager thinks, the coaching staff, and their teammates. Whatever is said on TV should be taken with a pinch of salt. I’m not even sure how many players these days watch football and watch what we’re saying."

“There was one United player who obviously took a bit of offense to what I said, but you just deal with it. If they need an explanation or a meeting over a tea or coffee, I’d be happy to give it," Scholes added.

The Red Devils only have the Europa League left to win a silverware this season.

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More