From top 20 in the Ballon D'Or list to unwanted and settling for Roma; What happened to Paulo Dybala?

If Dybala was available for free in 2017, the whole of Europe would have been after his signature. He was available this summer, and only AS Roma were willing to go all out and sign him. Juventus' decision to part ways with him came as a shock to the fans.

The Argentine and the club agreed to a new deal in 2019, and all that was missing was a signature. However, like every other club, the pandemic affected 'The Old Lady' and their focus turned to balancing their books.

Unfortunately for Dybala, they couldn’t offer him high wages. Additionally, the board claimed to have turned their attention to a new project that rendered him dispensable. Nonetheless, he departed as one of the top ten goalscorers in the club's rich history.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🟡 #ASRoma @SkySport



Mourinho, key factor - he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agentMourinho, key factor - he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. Paulo Dybala to Roma, here we go! Full agreement in place on a three year contract, valid until 2025. Dybala will join as free agent 🚨🟡🔴 #ASRoma @SkySportMourinho, key factor - he called Dybala to explain the project. All the documents being prepared, free transfer imminent. https://t.co/qZaYmp5VqD

The Argentine is only twenty-eight, yet his performances over the past few seasons belie his youth and energy. A succession of injuries and managerial changes have only hindered the Argentine’s career. The lack of quality in the Juventus squad is also responsible for his steady decline in recent seasons.

How good was Dybala?

The Argentine gained attention following a stellar debut season in Serie A with Palermo. Only 20, he scored 13 goals in 34 appearances for a newly promoted Palermo which earned him a €40 million move to Juventus.

In his first season at Juventus, he recorded 19 goals along with 9 assists. The sale of Paul Pogba that summer led to Dybala wearing the coveted No.10 jersey.

The forward enjoyed his best season in a Juventus jersey during 2017-18, recording 22 goals and five assists in 26 league starts. His brace against Tottenham in the Round-of-16 matchup guided the club to the quarterfinals. Although the red card against Real Madrid in the quarter-final was a dent in his season, it didn’t eclipse what the forward had done throughout the year.

Since that season, Dybala has looked like a shadow of his former self, leaving fans to wonder what went wrong.

#1 The signing of Ronaldo and fluctuating managers

Juventus signed Ronaldo in 2018

Perhaps the beginning of the end of Paulo's career was the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus signed the Portuguese for €117 million in the summer of 2018. The plan was to improve Juve’s attack and finally win the Champions League that had eluded them for years. With Ronaldo at the helm, Dybala’s performance suffered as he recorded only five goals and four assists.

Maurizio Sarri took over a year later, and there was an improvement in his performance. He recorded 11 goals and six assists in the league. A season later, Andrea Pirlo took charge, and the Argentine endured another torrid season where he managed only five goal contributions.

#2 Lack of a fixed position

Dybala recorded only 10 goals last season

Paulo has played at the top level for years, but there’s still debate about his position. He can play as an attacking midfielder, supporting striker, striker, or cut inside from the right-wing.

His versatality has caused managers headaches. Because he can play in so many positions, it has become hard for him to carve out a specific spot on the pitch for himself and develop.

What's next for Dybala?

The Argentine is headed to Rome

The Argentine completed a move to AS Roma on a free transfer in mid-July, and the club in the capital may be perfect for him to rediscover his form.

With less pressure, he can play football freely. He also has a manager, Jose Mourinho, who's capable of helping him redeem himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far