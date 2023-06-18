"Pay the £60m and get him", "I'm desperate" - Manchester United fans urge club to sign target after 'masterclass' for Portugal against Bosnia

Manchester United fans are eager for their club to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa after watching him impress for Portugal.

The 23-year-old featured in Selecao das Quinas' 3-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. He kept a third consecutive clean sheet in Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

However, Costa also showed his ball-playing abilities, composed and superb when in possession. He succeeded with three of seven long balls, looking to help Roberto Martinez's men venture forward from the back.

Costa is being linked with a move to Manchester United this summer as Erik ten Hag looks to potentially replace David de Gea. The Spaniard has reportedly decided to leave the Red Devils when his contract expires at the end of June.

Portuguese outlet Cofina media reports that Porto will be willing to allow Costa to leave for €60 million this month. The Primeira Liga giants are said to be in a rush to sell and are willing to do so at lower than his €75 million release clause.

Costa has been in superb form this season, keeping 20 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions for Dragões. He impressed in his side's 2-0 win over Braga in the Taca de Portugal final. The Portuguese shot-stopper commented on speculation regarding a move to Manchester United following that win:

“I love Porto, it’s the club of my life. I would give my life for it. My life is resolved with Porto. Manchester United? This is the Internet…”

Despite this, links to the Red Devils have not gone away and he is still on Ten Hag's radar. However, the Premier League giants are also interested in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It appears that some fans would rather sign Costa than Onana, with one tweeting:

"At this point I'm desperate. I need Diogo Costa at my club."

Another fan wants United to pay up:

"Diogo Costa hasn't had a lot to do tonight but he's been excellent in everything he's done. Pay the £60m and get him signed in my opinion."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Porto shot-stopper's brilliant display for Portugal against Bosnia:

ROHAN JAIN @TENACIOUSWAYNE Diogo costa is just perfect for man utd . Diogo costa is just perfect for man utd .

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐫 🇶🇦 @UtdEra_ Diogo Costa on the ball is something else Diogo Costa on the ball is something else

Jack Fawcett @JackFawcett1704 His composure on the ball when pressed is something else His composure on the ball when pressed is something else 🇵🇹

Jack Fawcett @JackFawcett1704 Bruno and Costa masterclass, I’ll very much take that. Bruno and Costa masterclass, I’ll very much take that.

Manchester United vice-captain Bruno Fernandes impresses for Portugal

Fernandes' fine form continues.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was the man-of-the-match for Portugal against Bosnia. The 28-year-old netted a brace as Selecao continued their perfect start to their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Fernandes' first came in the 77th minute when he rose highest to head home a second for the Portuguese. He had assisted Bernardo Silva for the opener in the 44th minute.

The Red Devils vice-captain then struck a scintillating strike into Bosnia goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic's top right corner in the 90+3rd minute. It was a phenomenal performance from Fernandes that comes after an equally impressive club season.

Fernandes scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 59 games across competitions. He will be expected to be appointed as Ten Hag's new captain if Harry Maguire leaves this summer. The English defender's future at Old Trafford is in doubt

