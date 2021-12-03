“People speak indiscriminately, start to imagine complicated situations” – Donnarumma insists there is no 'conflict' with PSG teammate Keylor Navas

PSG summer signing Gianluigi Donnarumma has spoken out against rumours that he shares a complicated relationship with fellow goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The summer signing from AC Milan was at the club since the age of 16, but moved to PSG as a free agent at the start of the season. Donnarumma has, for the time being, been content with competing for game time with Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican has been at PSG since moving from Real Madrid at the start of the 2019-20 season.

Donnarrumma said about his relationship with his fellow goalkeeper Navas:

"With Keylor, I have an excellent relationship; there is not the slightest conflict. It happens that people speak indiscriminately, start to imagine complicated situations. It can not be helped. But this is by no means the reality. We are both friends, and everything is going very well between us."

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



🇮🇹 Gianluigi Donnarumma

🇸🇳 Édouard Mendy

🇸🇮 Jan Oblak

🇧🇷 Ederson

🇩🇪 Manuel Neuer

🇦🇷 Emi Martínez

🇩🇰 Kasper Schmeichel

🇧🇪 Thibaut Courtois

🇨🇷 Keylor Navas

🇸🇮 Samir Handanović



#BallondOr #TrophéeYachine OFFICIAL: The top 10 for the 2021 Yashin Trophy:🇮🇹 Gianluigi Donnarumma🇸🇳 Édouard Mendy🇸🇮 Jan Oblak🇧🇷 Ederson🇩🇪 Manuel Neuer🇦🇷 Emi Martínez🇩🇰 Kasper Schmeichel🇧🇪 Thibaut Courtois🇨🇷 Keylor Navas🇸🇮 Samir Handanović OFFICIAL: The top 10 for the 2021 Yashin Trophy:🇮🇹 Gianluigi Donnarumma🇸🇳 Édouard Mendy🇸🇮 Jan Oblak🇧🇷 Ederson🇩🇪 Manuel Neuer🇦🇷 Emi Martínez🇩🇰 Kasper Schmeichel🇧🇪 Thibaut Courtois🇨🇷 Keylor Navas🇸🇮 Samir Handanović#BallondOr #TrophéeYachine https://t.co/OESCb9dRwa

Donnarumma has started both of PSG’s recent domestic games, but has found starts difficult to come by in the Champions League. He has had seven starts in Ligue 1 along with two in the Champions League this season.

Meanwhile, Navas has started ten domestic games and three in the Champions League. However, Donnarumma has said that that has not resulted in a complicated relationship between the two keepers. He said in this regard:

"Keylor and I are united, like the entire locker room. You know, we are two very quiet and respectful boys. Afterwards, it is certain that at PSG, I find myself in a new situation for me, but I live it very well . It helps me to mature. Like discovering a new Championship, which is clearly gaining momentum."

"Ligue 1 is very competitive. But I am not surprised because, from the outside, I had noticed that nothing is decided in advance, and that it was at such a level, as demonstrated by the hotly contested championships in recent seasons. If you are not at 110%, you do not win the matches. If your adrenaline drops a bit, you find yourself in trouble."

Gianluigi Donnarumma is not worried despite sharing game time with Keylor Navas at PSG

He has not yet established himself as the clear no. 1 at PSG, but Donnarrumma does not have much to worry about.

His quality is unquestionable, and the Italian is already in his seventh season, despite being only 22. Donnarruma left AC Milan after being selected as goalkeeper of the year in Serie A last season, as has been left starry-eyed by the French giants:

"It's been a long time since PSG followed me. It was almost written for me to come to Paris. I had no hesitation. I was seduced by the fierce desire to recruit me, to make me feel that they absolutely wanted me to join this family. And, of course, I was seduced by the club's ambition, this desire to win everything."

"I would like to thank everyone for the extraordinary welcome, the managers, the teammates and the audience. A splendid city, a great club and a great team: I am overwhelmed! I was super motivated. My contract barely signed, while I was still on vacation, I counted the days that separated me from the resumption with the club.I was excited to get to know my teammates, to find out what would now be my home. "

Of course, the one regret he had from his time at Milan was that he never played in the Champions League until making a move to PSG. He said in this regard:

"With Milan, I dreamed of playing it. It's the biggest European competition and I was overjoyed to finally be able to taste it. I could not have hoped for a better baptism of fire (against Manchester City [2-0], at the Park, September 28): a spectacular match, against a great opponent, a great performance from PSG."

"Pressure? I never put even when I started, and manage is one of my strengths. I do not let myself be overwhelmed by stress, emotion. Of course, it's okay to experience things, and I'm no exception. But I manage not to exteriorize them. In the field, I am always at ease. I have to help my team and, for that, we must not let ourselves be won over by external pressure."

His debut finally came towards the start of the season in a 2-0 Champions League victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Italian did not play in the return leg at the Etihad, and his overall time so far has not gone to plan.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Gianluigi Donnarrumma is already the starting keeper for Italy. The Euro 2020 winner, 22, has age on his side to establish himself as the number 1 at PSG for years to come.

Edited by Bhargav